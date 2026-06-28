Wren Baker reflects on how Country Roads became West Virginia's biggest stage

West Virginia’s run to the College World Series created plenty of memorable moments on the field.

But according to athletic director Wren Baker, one of the biggest moments came after the games ended.

The videos of Mountaineer fans singing “Country Roads” following wins over Kentucky in the NCAA Regional quickly spread across social media. What started as a tradition familiar to West Virginia fans soon reached a much larger audience.

America took notice

“I think for us, we were a little bit surprised. We know how special it is. I get chills every time I get to do it, well in excess of 100 times a year,” Baker said during an appearance on 365 Sports.

“But those two Kentucky games in the regional were as intense and as back and forth and as crazy of an atmosphere as you’ll ever see.

“But I think we were a little surprised at first, kind of the way America latched on to that.”

Baker believes several factors helped make the videos resonate across the country.

“I think it was a combination of how crazy the atmosphere was. You’re at a time of the year where there’s clean airspace. There’s not as much stuff going on,” he said.

For Baker, though, the biggest takeaway wasn’t the number of views. It was that people outside the state got to experience a tradition that has been part of West Virginia athletics for decades.

“For me, I think it was just really special that the rest of the world got to see the pride that West Virginians and alumni of WVU take in singing that song after wins and in the state and in our program,” he said.

More than a viral moment

The attention quickly grew beyond anything the athletic department expected.

“I remember when it got to 35 million views there a day or two after the regional. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s really impressive,'” Baker said.

The numbers continued to climb.

“Last week between digital and traditional media streams, views and impressions, it was well in excess of 150 million,” he said.

Baker said the tradition itself isn’t new. West Virginia has played “Country Roads” after home wins across its athletic programs for more than two decades.

What changed was how many people got to experience it.

“You can’t buy that kind of publicity,” he said. “That’s good for our baseball program. It’s good for our athletic program. It’s good for our university and it’s good for the state. And we were very excited about it.”



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