Wren Baker: WVU nearing jersey patch sponsorship deal

West Virginia continues to look for new ways to generate revenue and athletic director Wren Baker says one of those efforts is close to becoming a reality.

While being interviewed by Front Office Sports, Baker revealed that the Mountaineers are nearing a jersey patch sponsorship agreement, another move aimed at helping the athletic department keep pace financially.

“We’ve pushed on ticket sales where we can, certainly corporate sponsorships. We’ve named the Coliseum here. We’re on the verge of getting a patch sponsorship done, anything we can do to create new revenue,” Baker said.

Baker’s comments are the clearest indication yet that West Virginia is close to adding a corporate logo to one or more of its athletic uniforms.

While Baker didn’t specify which sport the sponsorship would involve or identify the company, the deal would create another revenue stream at a time when athletic departments across the country are searching for additional funding to offset the growing costs associated with revenue sharing and roster spending.

According to Baker, West Virginia’s athletic department budget has increased by roughly 50 percent over the past four years as the school has worked to remain competitive in the Big 12.

“I think our budget’s grown by about 50% over the last four years. And so, that’s been an important part of trying to make sure our coaches have what they need to compete,” Baker said.

Baker said West Virginia’s goal has been to position itself in the upper tier of the conference financially while continuing to look for new revenue opportunities wherever possible.

“I think it really starts with trying to understand where our competitors’ numbers are,” Baker said. “We’ve really tried to put ourselves kind of in that upper tier, upper third or so of the Big 12 whenever we can.”

That approach has included increased ticket sales efforts, expanded corporate partnerships and now what appears to be an imminent jersey patch sponsorship.

“You know, if you were to ask them, they could all use more, of course, but we try to put everybody in the best position that we can,” Baker said.



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

