West Virginia
WVSports.com West Virginia Football Roster Chart

Keenan Cummings

Here’s a look at how the West Virginia football roster stacks up right now, with players listed by position and by class year based on their eligibility.

2026 WVU Roster Distribution Chart

PositionTrue FreshmenRedshirt FreshmenSophomoreJuniorSenior 
QB (6)Jyron Hughley
Wyatt Brown
John Johnson		Max AndersonScotty FoxMax Brown
RB (6)Amari Latimer
Chris Talley
Lawrence Autry
SirPaul Cheeks		Andre DevineMartavious Boswell
WR (15)Robert Oliver
Malachi Thompson
Charlie Hanafin
Landon Drumm
Greg Wilfred		Armoni Weaver
Camdon Pitchford		Keon Hutchins
Christian Hamilton
Kedrick Triplett
Cyrus Traugh		Jaden Bray
Rodney Gallagher
Jarod Bowie
Jordan McCants
TE (7)Xavier Anderson
Kade Bush
Sam Hamilton		Carter Zuliani
Ryan Ward
Noah BrahamColin McBee
OL (18)Kevin Brown
Jonas Muya
Camden Goforth
Rhett Morris
Aidan Woods
Lamarcus Dillard		Phillip Bowser
Trevor Bigelow		Josh Aisosa
Brandon Homady
Andreas Hunter
Raymond Kovalesky
Griffin Fogle		Nick Krahe
Deshawn Woods
Wyatt Minor		Landen Livingston
Malik Abgo
DE (8)Carter Kessler
KJ Gillespie		Brandon Caesar
Wilnerson Telemaque
Taylor Brown		Darius Wiley
Quintin Goins		Asani Redwood
DT (7)Cam Mallory
Yendor Mack		Corey McIntyre
Nate Gabriel
Jaylen Thomas
KJ Henson
Gabe Ryan
LB/EDGE (11)Noah Tishendorf
Antoine Sharp
Cameron Dwyer
Trey McGlothlin		Cam TorborCurtis Jones
Ashton Woods
Jeremiah Johnson		Ben Bogle
Ben Cutter
Keenan Eck
S/NICKEL (8)Matt Sieg
Jayden Ballard
Emory Snyder
Rickey Giles
Miles Khatri
Julien HortonDa’Mare Williams
Chris Fileppo
CB (10)Vincent Smith
Simaj Hill
Makhi Boone		Chamarryus BomarHubert HendricksonDa’Mun Allen
Rayshawn Reynolds
Keyshawn Robinson
Nick Taylor
Jayden Bell
K/LS (6)Chase RidleyKaden SellerNate FlowerMacguire Moss
RJ Kocan
Troy Fischer
Class Total:3812142315
Grant Total:102/105

