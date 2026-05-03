WVU adds experienced guard Joson Sanon from transfer portal

West Virginia has added another piece to its backcourt with the commitment of former St. John’s guard Joson Sanon.

Sanon, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound shooting guard, brings size and experience to the perimeter with two years of eligibility remaining. He spent the 2025-26 season at St. John’s after beginning his career at Arizona State.

As a true freshman with the Sun Devils, Sanon made an immediate impact. He averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range. He recorded 14 double-digit scoring performances, including a 28-point outing against Utah.

His production dipped this past season at St. John’s, where he averaged 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds across 37 games. Sanon still showed flashes, including a 12-point performance against Kentucky, where he went a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line. He also delivered a strong all-around game against DePaul with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Originally a top-30 prospect out of Vermont Academy, Sanon was heavily recruited coming out of high school before ultimately landing at Arizona State. He later transferred to St. John’s as a highly regarded portal addition.

Sanon is viewed as a capable perimeter shooter, particularly from above the break, and adds defensive versatility on the wing. While consistency has been a question at times, his size, scoring ability, and experience against high-level competition give West Virginia another option in the backcourt rotation.

With multiple years remaining, the Mountaineers are banking on Sanon tapping back into the form he showed early in his career and becoming a reliable contributor moving forward.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

