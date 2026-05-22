WVU advances to Big 12 Semifinals with 4-2 win over Kansas State

In the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, No. 9 West Virginia defeated Kansas State 4-2 inside Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona, Thursday night.

The win advances WVU to the semifinal, where it will take on the winner of Arizona State and Cincinnati, which is being played at the conclusion of this contest.

Starting on the mound for the Mountaineers was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, southpaw Maxx Yehl. He put the Mountaineers in a prime position to win, firing 6.1 innings in the scorching heat. He fanned seven batters, walking and allowing three hits each. In the sixth inning, Yehl allowed his only two runs on a home run, ending his outing.

Right-hander Ian Korn came into the game with momentum on Kansas State’s side and hushed it quickly. He hurled 2.2 innings with five strikeouts, allowing just one runner. Korn’s work earned him his second save of the season.

At the plate, catcher Gavin Kelly got the offense going early with a first-inning home run. Designated hitter Sean Smith was 3-for-4 with a run scored. First baseman Armani Guzman and right fielder Brock Wills both totaled RBI in the sixth innings.

Every Mountaineer recorded a hit, with 11 total. They struck out only three times and employed a small-ball approach to put pressure on the Wildcats, generating three runs in the sixth inning.

To begin the game, Yehl worked a quick one-two-three inning, ending with a strikeout. WVU came up and immediately took the lead. After an out, Kelly deposited a ball over the center field wall for a 416-foot home run. An out followed, then Smith and left fielder Matthew Gravliene singled, but a flyout ended the inning with runners on the corners.

In the second inning, Yehl quickly retired the first two hitters with some help from Graveline with a running play at the left field wall. He then walked the next two batters in uncompetitive at-bats, striking out the next Wildcat he saw. The Mountaineers then sat down in order.

Yehl saw two consecutive strikeouts, then a flyout in the third. WVU put pressure on the Wildcats, but failed to score. Shortstop Matt Ineich led off with a single before Kelly lined out sharply to a sprinting left fielder in the gap. A strikeout followed, and Smith singled again, putting runners on the corners, then a flyout ended the frame.

After three innings, WVU led 1-0.

Both sides went down in order in the fourth, and Yehl worked another one-two-three in the fifth. In the bottom half, WVU put ducks on the pond. Third baseman Tyrus Hall led off the frame with a single up the middle, and an out followed. Kelly was walked, then center fielder Paul Schoenfeld grounded into an impressive glove flip inning-ending double play.

In the sixth inning, Yehl had to work out of trouble. After a strikeout to start, he allowed his first base hit of the game. The next batter, Yehl, induced a grounder to second baseman Brodie Kresser, who tried a glove flip to Ineich, but it went out of reach, allowing both runners to be safe. The next batter flew out to deep center field, allowing a runner to tag up to third base. In the next at-bat, the other runner stole second base without a throw, putting two runners in scoring position. Yehl then worked a flyout in foul territory to Graveline.

After Kansas State’s threat, WVU put up three runs in its turn. Smith led off the frame with a single and stole second base. Graveline moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt, leading to a squeeze play from Guzman, where the pitcher and third baseman collided, allowing Smith to cross the plate safely. Kresser singled, moving Guzman to third, then a wild pitch moved the runners up, as Guzman scored. Wills delivered an RBI single before a double play ended the inning.

Through six innings, WVU led 4-0.

Kansas State scored its first runs in the seventh inning. Yehl allowed a single to the lead-off batter, then Kelly threw him out at second base on a steal attempt. A walk followed, then Grant Gallagher crushed a 433-foot homer over the center field wall. That ended Yehl’s night, sending in Korn. He retired the first two batters he saw, ending with a strikeout.

The Mountaineers were quiet in the bottom half, leading 4-2 going into the eighth inning.

Korn went one-two-three, ending with a strikeout in the eighth. WVU could not add any insurance, going down in order.

To lead off the ninth, Korn allowed a single, then struck out the next batter. The next batter flew out to deep left center field, which a running Graveline tracked down at the warning track. Korn earned a swinging strikeout, ending the game.

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