WVU Baseball moves to No. 24 in national rankings

After winning its second series against Liberty over the weekend, West Virginia moved up one spot to No. 24 in D1Baseball Top 25 and remained at No. 20 in the Baseball America rankings.

Even though the Mountaineers won the series, they suffered their first loss of the season, 4-1, in the back end of a doubleheader on Feb. 21. WVU controlled the first two games of the series, posting two shutouts in a 12-0 and 2-0 victory.

Through the team’s first six games, infielder Brodie Kresser has shined at the plate. Kresser leads the team with a .538 batting average, with seven hits and two doubles. Shortstop Matt Ineich has carried his weight in his inaugural season at WVU. Ineich leads the team with 10 hits and ripped three extra base hits, driving in seven RBIs.

WVU’s pitching has been strong as the team holds a 2.72 ERA, holding opponents to a .181 batting average, and punched out 78 batters across 53 innings.

The strong pitching and large offesne, gives the Mountaineers a 46-19 (+27) run differential.

For the Big 12, TCU is the only other nationally recognized ballclub. The Horned Frogs dropped from No. 7 to No. 18 in D1Baseball and No. 8 to No. 13 in Baseball America after a 2-5 start to the season.

WVU will host its home opener against Ohio at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. For the weekend series, the Mountaineers head back to Georgia to take on Kennesaw State in a three-game set starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

