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WVU baseball transfer portal tracker: Every departure and addition

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Vernon Bailey@RivalsVernon
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West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins
West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins - Credit: WVU Baseball

The college baseball transfer portal is active, and West Virginia is already seeing movement both in departures and additions. This tracker will be updated as more players enter and commit.

Transfers out

PlayerPositionDate
Luke LymanRHPMay 27
Bryson ThackerLHPMay 28
Andrew MiddletonLHPMay 29
Mac StifflerRHPJune 19
Wyatt MosleyLHPJune 19
Ryan MaggyINFJune 19

Transfers in

PlayerPositionPrevious schoolCommitment date
Colin CoonradtINF/OFJohnson County CCJan. 23
Ryan PiekutoskiINFUSC SumterApr. 27
Austin ZianceRHPMariettaMay 12
Korey AlstonRHP/OFOdessa CollegeMay 20
Drew BeckerRHPAshlandMay 26
Zak WhitneyRHPSouthern New HampshireJune 2
Griffen PaigeRHPWright StateJune 6
Cash WilliamsC/OFTennesseeJune 10
Owen HenneINFSeton HillJune 10
Jack CannonOFLe MoyneJune 13

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