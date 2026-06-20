WVU baseball transfer portal tracker: Every departure and addition

The college baseball transfer portal is active, and West Virginia is already seeing movement both in departures and additions. This tracker will be updated as more players enter and commit.

Transfers out

Player Position Date Luke Lyman RHP May 27 Bryson Thacker LHP May 28 Andrew Middleton LHP May 29 Mac Stiffler RHP June 19 Wyatt Mosley LHP June 19 Ryan Maggy INF June 19

Transfers in

Player Position Previous school Commitment date Colin Coonradt INF/OF Johnson County CC Jan. 23 Ryan Piekutoski INF USC Sumter Apr. 27 Austin Ziance RHP Marietta May 12 Korey Alston RHP/OF Odessa College May 20 Drew Becker RHP Ashland May 26 Zak Whitney RHP Southern New Hampshire June 2 Griffen Paige RHP Wright State June 6 Cash Williams C/OF Tennessee June 10 Owen Henne INF Seton Hill June 10 Jack Cannon OF Le Moyne June 13



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