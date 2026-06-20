WV Sports Baseball
WVU baseball transfer portal tracker: Every departure and addition
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The college baseball transfer portal is active, and West Virginia is already seeing movement both in departures and additions. This tracker will be updated as more players enter and commit.
Transfers out
|Player
|Position
|Date
|Luke Lyman
|RHP
|May 27
|Bryson Thacker
|LHP
|May 28
|Andrew Middleton
|LHP
|May 29
|Mac Stiffler
|RHP
|June 19
|Wyatt Mosley
|LHP
|June 19
|Ryan Maggy
|INF
|June 19
Transfers in
|Player
|Position
|Previous school
|Commitment date
|Colin Coonradt
|INF/OF
|Johnson County CC
|Jan. 23
|Ryan Piekutoski
|INF
|USC Sumter
|Apr. 27
|Austin Ziance
|RHP
|Marietta
|May 12
|Korey Alston
|RHP/OF
|Odessa College
|May 20
|Drew Becker
|RHP
|Ashland
|May 26
|Zak Whitney
|RHP
|Southern New Hampshire
|June 2
|Griffen Paige
|RHP
|Wright State
|June 6
|Cash Williams
|C/OF
|Tennessee
|June 10
|Owen Henne
|INF
|Seton Hill
|June 10
|Jack Cannon
|OF
|Le Moyne
|June 13
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