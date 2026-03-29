WVU bounces back defeating Arizona State 13-7, forcing a rubber match

No. 17 West Virginia defeated No. 22 Arizona State 13-7, inside Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Saturday night.

The win forces a nationally ranked rubber match for game three Sunday night, set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers out-hit the Sun Devils 16-10, while receiving five walks, when the Mountaineer pitching staff did not allow a walk.

WVU went with southpaw Maxx Yehl, who typically mans the Sunday role, but worked a terrific Saturday outing. Yehl went seven innings against the 18th-ranked scoring offense, with four strikeouts, allowing three earned runs on five hits in 106 pitches.

Yet again, catcher Gavin Kelly led the Mountaineer offense. Kelly was 3-for-5 with a home run, driving in two RBIs. Designated hitter Sean Smith drove in three runs on three hits. Third baseman Tyrus Hall ripped a triple with two RBIs.

To begin the game, shortstop Matt Ineich and Kelly recorded singles. As Ineich advanced to third from Kelly’s hit, Smith totaled an RBI with a single through the right side of the infield.

In ASU’s turn, none other than Landon Hairtson got things started. He saw a hustle double to left field, then crossed the plate after a wild throw from Kelly trying to nail him at third base on a pickoff attempt.

In the second inning, WVU exploded for six runs. To start the inning, second baseman Brodie Kresser and left fielder Matthew Graveline singled. After a sacrifice bunt, Hall just missed a home run, smacking a triple off the left-center wall. Hall crossed the plate on a wild pitch, before Smith saw a two RBI single a few batters later. On Smith’s single, he advanced to third as ASU threw the ball around, then left fielder Brock Wills brought him home with a single to right field.

Yehl went three up, three down, as WVU led 7-1 through two innings.

WVU added one more run in the third inning. After an out, first baseman Armani Guzman jumped on a first-pitch fastball for a double. Hall was walked, and in the at-bat, Guzman stole third. With runners on the corners, Hall stole second, and Guzman advanced home on the third.

In the bottom half, Yehl allowed a leadoff single, but a flyout and a four-six-three double play ended the Sun Devils’ threat.

In the next two innings, WVU went down in order each time. Yehl allowed one runner to reach in the fourth inning, while working a clean inning. The bottom of the fifth is where ASU cut into the lead. Yehl hit the first batter he saw, then recorded two outs. Hairston then delivered a 405-foot homerun off the Jumbotron in right field.

Through five innings, WVU led 8-3.

Both teams saw a runner reach in the sixth inning, then each pitcher faced the minimum in the seventh inning with no scoring.

WVU broke the game open in the eighth inning. Guzman plopped a single to right field and stole second base before two outs. On a 1-0 count, Kelly deposited a hanging slider into the visitor’s bullpen for two RBIs.

In the bottom half, WVU brought in right-hander Reese Bassinger. He allowed one run after a double from Dean Toigo down the right field line. A strong relay throw from Wills held a runner up at third base.

An out started the top of the ninth inning, then two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Ineich grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring a run. The next batter, Kelly, dribbled an infield single for another run.

WVU held a 13-4 lead, heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Left-hander JD Costanzo started the inning and was hit around, but responded well. He allowed two singles before a home run from Matt Polk brought the lead to six runs. Costanzo came back with two strikeouts before inducing a groundout to end the game.





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