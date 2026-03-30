WVU breaks it open late to secure series win over Arizona State

In a rubber match that started close, but quickly got out of hand, No. 17 West Virginia defeated No. 22 Arizona State 9-5 inside Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Sunday night on ESPN2.

The game started slowly as ASU controlled a 1- 0 lead through five innings, but all nine of the Mountaineers’ runs came from the sixth inning on. Behind a grand slam, super-sonic speed around the bases and a steal home, WVU put serious pressure on the Sun Devils in the late innings. A gutsy bullpen performance settled ASU’s bats, putting the game away in a courageous series-clinching win.

Designated hitter Sean Smith delivered his biggest swing of the season with a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning, sparking WVU’s offense. Left fielder Matthew Graveline stole home in the eighth inning, deflating any momentum ASU had left. All but one Mountaineer reached base safely as the team saw 12 hits.

For his seventh start of the season, right-hander Chansen Cole earned the win, improving to 4-0 on the season. After a shaky first inning, he fired 5.1 innings with four strikeouts, allowing an earned run on five hits. Cole received help from right-hander David Perez in the sixth inning.

Perez inherited two of Cole’s runners, working two quick outs to escape a jam. The rest of the way belonged to Perez as he went 3.2 innings with two strikeouts, allowing four earned runs. The outing was the longest of Perez’s career as he totaled 58 pitches.

An out started the game before catcher Gavin Kelly jumped on a slider for a single, then stole second base in the next at-bat. A lineout and an athletic jumping play from ASU’s first baseman ended the top half of the inning.

ASU got on the board in its first hitter of the game. Landon Hairston took a middle-middle fastball over the center field wall for his fourth homer of the series. Cole hit the next two batters before a tailor-made six-four-three double play. The next at-bat, Cole hit another batter, loading the bases. He was saved by first baseman Armani Guzman, who stabbed a line drive out of the air, which would have ended in the right field corner, likely clearing the bases.

After one inning, the Sun Devils led 1-0.

In the second inning, WVU went down in order. ASU led off its turn with a single before two flyouts. Hairston was in a 3-1 count when Kelly almost caught a runner at first base on a back pick. The play was bang-bang and went into review. The call was upheld, and WVU wanted nothing to do with the hot Hariston, so they put him on with an intentional walk. A sharp grounder to third baseman Tyrus Hall, who stepped on his bag, ended the inning.

WVU did not muster any action after Hall totaled a single and a stolen base in the third inning, before Kelly put on a defensive show. Dean Togio roped a ground-rule double to left field, then was thrown out on a strikeout, attempting to swipe third base. Cole allowed a walk before the runner tried to steal second on a pitch in the dirt. Kelly picked the ball, had to swerve around a left-handed hitter, then fired a bullet to second for the last out.

Fast forward to the sixth inning, WVU took the lead. Hall and shortstop Matt Ineich got the inning started with singles. After an out, center fielder Paul Schoenfeld worked a gritty walk, pumping his chest to the dugout on ball four to fire up the Mountaineers. In the next at-bat, designated hitter Sean Smith was in a 2-2 count and took advantage of a hanging breaking ball for an inside-out homer to right-center field.

In response, ASU put ducks on the pond. A single and a walk with an out mixed was the last hitters of Cole’s outing. WVU went to right-hander David Perez outside of his typical closer role. The first batter he faced grounded a ball to Ineich’s backhand, where he went to third base for a heads-up force out. Perez struck out the next batter looking on a favorable call at the top of the zone on a 3-2 count.

After six innings, WVU led 4-1.

With heartbeats high, WVU added one more run in the seventh inning. Guzman started the inning with a walk before Hall struck out. Ineich hit a shallow base hit to center field, where Guzman flew around the bases, just barely beating the tag at the plate.

In the bottom half, ASU got one run back. Perez worked two outs before walking a batter. Toigo saw a hustle double, dropping a hit in front of Schoenfeld, who was shaded to left field, advancing a runner to third. Perez then threw a pitch to the backstop, allowing a run to score.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU led 5-2.

The Mountaineers added some insurance in the form of a gut punch in the eighth inning. With one out, Graveline lined a double to the left field corner. Guzman moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt before Graveline stole home. With a left-hander on the mound, Graveline took off as he came set in the stretch. The throw evidently beat him home, but the catcher could not hold on to make the tag.

Perez worked a one-two-three inning with two groundouts and a strikeout.

In the ninth inning, WVU added on three runs. Ineich started with a walk, then Kelly singled through the right side. Schoenfeld scored Ineich with a double down the right field line. After an out, right fielder Brock Wills recorded two RBIs with a single to right field.

Out came Perez to finish the game, where he allowed a single to lead off the inning. A popout in foul ground was the first out, before another single. A long flyout to the right field warning track before a three-run homer kept ASU alive. A groundout ended the game.

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