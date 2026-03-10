WVU breezes by Maryland 10-3

Against its first Power Four opponent of the season, West Virginia defeated Maryland 10-3 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon.

WVU recorded 12 hits and scored all of its runs in the first four innings. Leading the charge was center fielder Paul Schoenfeld, going 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs. Left fielder Matthew Graveline had timely at-bats for two RBIs.

Right-hander David Hagen took the mound for the Mountaineers in his second weekday start of the season. After a clean first inning, Hagen walked a batter and was removed with an apparent injury in the second inning.

After Hagen, right-hander Carson Estridge entered and tossed three innings, allowing just two runners with two strikeouts. Estridge’s 5.40 ERA was moved to 2.84 after the outing.

The Mountaineers held Maryland hitless for five innings from the third inning through the seventh. The Terps totaled just six hits. Maryland’s three runs all came in the ninth inning, as WVU went through three pitchers.

To begin the game, Hagen started with a strikeout, then induced a popout in foul ground. A sharp base hit over third baseman Tyrus Hall saw the first runner of the game, before Hagen got another strikeout.

In WVU’s turn, it scored two runs for an early lead. Two walks started the game, and Schoenfeld singled up the middle for an RBI, advancing a runner to third base. Graveline grounded out to shortstop, scoring the second run.

Hagen hit the first batter of the second inning with a pitch, then was removed from the game. Estridge entered the game and immediately recorded a strikeout. A single and a fielder’s choice put runners at second and third. But Estdige forced a groundout to end the inning.

The Mountaineers added four more in the bottom half. A walk and steal, set up an RBI single from Hall, then shortstop Matt Ineich recorded a base hit. With runners at first and third, Ineich was caught stealing, and Hall advanced home on the throw. Another walk allowed Schoenfeld to drive in another run with a triple, splitting the right-center field gap. Graveline recorded an RBI with a groundout.

Through two innings, WVU led 6-0.

In the third inning, WVU added two runs. A walk and a hit by pitch, followed by two outs and a wild pitch, put runners on second and third. Catcher Gavin Kelly smacked a two-strike single up the middle, scoring two runs.

Estridge walked the first batter he saw in the fourth inning, and after going down 2-0 to the next hitter, a mound visit occurred. It seemed to work as the next pitch was a flyout, then an inning-ending double play to Ineich, positioned perfectly on the right side of the second base bag.

In the bottom half, WVU scored twice, tallying its 10th run. Second baseman Brodie Kresser flew a double off the left field wall and was brought in with a single from right fielder Brock Wills. Designated hitter Sean Smith moved Wills over with a single, then first baseman Armani Guzman recorded an RBI single.

Right-hander Ian Korn started the fifth inning and saw the minimum with some solid defensive plays. Guzman made a diving stop on the line for an unassisted out at first. Then, Schonefeld, who was shaded to left field, covered a country mile, hawking a ball deep in center field.

Korn’s day was done after two innings with a strikeout, not allowing a run. Right-hander Mac Stiffler began the seventh inning. After walking the first batter, Stiffler punched out two and induced a flyout.

Maryland recorded its first hits since the second inning with Nate Hawton-Henly and Brayden Martin singles. Stiffler earned two outs before right-hander Bryant Yoak entered the game and worked an infield popout.

Right-hander Weston Smith entered the game to start the ninth inning. Smith got a strikeout, then allowed a home run from Franklin Pichardo Jr. A groundout followed, before left-hander JD Costanzo came into the game. An error occurred in his first batter, then Costanzo saw a walk and a base hit, loading the bases. A walk followed, plating a run.

Another pitching change brought in southpaw Bryson Thacker, who walked in a run. Thacker ended the game with a groundout.

