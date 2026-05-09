WVU claims series at Kansas continuing Big 12 title push

Clinching the series, No. 15 West Virginia defeated No. 7 Kansas 5-2 inside Hoglund Ballpark Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers are now two games behind the Jayhawks for the Big 12 title with an 18-8 league record. Kansas, which is 20-6, needs just one win to at least clinch a share of the regular-season title.

Continuing his home run streak of five games, catcher Gavin Kelly blasted a much-needed bomb in the eighth inning. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld also went deep in the first inning. Left fielder Matthew Graveline recorded three hits, scoring a run.

Taking the ball for the Mountaineers was right-hander Chansen Cole. After throwing a complete game in his last start, Cole fired five strong frames. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, not allowing a single free pass and striking out six.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Ian Korn finished the game after entering in the sixth. He hurled four scoreless innings, punching out four batters. Korn earned the win and is now 4-0 on the season.

To begin the game, both teams scored one run each. On both sides, there was a two-out solo home run. Schoenfeld went 399 feet over the center field wall, and Tyson LeBlanc launched a 419-foot bomb out to left field.

WVU’s next turn in the second inning, it scored again. Graveline led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. First baseman Arman Guzman moved him over with a groundout, setting up a sacrifice fly RBI from second baseman Brodie Kresser to deep left field.

Cole allowed just one runner to reach with two strikeouts in the next two frames, as WVU led 2-1 after three innings.

In the fourth, Graveline was the only runner to reach with a double off the center field wall. The next inning, WVU started a two-out rally, but failed to score. Two walks and an infield single by Kelly loaded the bases, but a sharp groundout from Schoenfled ended the chance. Kansas then tied the game in its turn.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Josh Dykhoff hammered a ball just out of reach of Schoenfeld on the center field wall. The ball shot off the wall, ending up where Schoenfeld typically plays, and was cut off by Graveline. He fired the ball to the infield, while Dykhoff was motoring around the bases, beating the tag at the plate for an inside-the-park home run.

Through five innings, the game was tied at two.

WVU put two runners on in the sixth inning, but a strikeout from pinch-hitter Maxwell Molessa ended the chance. Korn then started the bottom half. He allowed a single through the shifted infield into left field, then retired the next three batters, ending with a strikeout.

In the seventh inning, third baseman Tyrus Hall singled through the left side of the infield, then was caught stealing the next batter. WVU saw no more action on the bases, and Korn faced the minimum in his return to the hill.

The Mountaineers regained the lead in the eighth inning. After an out began the frame, Smith and Graveline singled to left field. A strikeout occurred, bringing up Kresser, who beat out an infield single. The throw was deep in the six-hole that was not corralled on the hop by Dykhoff at first base. As the ball got away, Smith raced home without a play at the plate.

In the bottom half, Korn worked a quick two outs, then allowed a single down the right field line. Cade Baldridge hustled out of the box and tried to stretch it into a double, but the newly inserted Ben Lumsden fired a strike to second just in time. Originally, the call was safe, but after a replay review, it was overturned.

Going into the ninth inning, WVU led 3-2.

The Mountaineers added some insurance with a massive 432-foot home run from Kelly after shortstop Matt Ineich reached with a single.

With a 5-2 lead, Korn returned and struck out the first batter he saw. He then worked a flyout and strikeout, ending the game.

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