WVU commit Jacobi Pasley claims three Georgia state track titles

Jacobi Pasley continues to prove why West Virginia targeted him early in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The Hinesville (Ga.) Bradwell Institute standout turned in a dominant performance at the Georgia AAAAA state championships, winning titles in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races. He took home the event’s top scorer award as well.

Pasley posted a 10.52 in the 100 meters and followed that up with a 21.35 in the 200. But his most impressive mark may have come in the 400, where he crossed the line in 46.57 seconds, a time that currently ranks among the top 15 fastest in the country this season. He also captured the state title in the 400 in 2025.

“All glory to God, without him I wouldn’t be here,” Pasley said. “It feels great to win 1st in the 100, 200 and 400, being the first high schooler in Georgia history to do that. I’m truly blessed.”

The performance only reinforces what made Pasley such an intriguing addition for the Mountaineers when he committed May 1.

Pasley is one of the fastest prospects in West Virginia’s 2027 recruiting class and projects as a versatile offensive weapon at the next level. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound athlete lines up at both wide receiver and running back for Bradwell Institute and also brings value in the return game.

During his junior football season, Pasley recorded 25 catches for 430 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per reception. He also rushed for 173 yards and four scores on just 26 carries.

West Virginia views Pasley as a player capable of impacting the offense in multiple ways, particularly in space where his elite speed becomes difficult to defend. The coaching staff also sees value in his ability as a slot option and return threat in Rich Rodriguez’s system.

Pasley committed to West Virginia following a spring visit to Morgantown and has developed a strong relationship with inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley throughout the recruiting process.

The Georgia native is scheduled to return to campus for his official visit May 29-31.

Taking the tape is Jacob Pasley of #bradwellinstitutetigers as he wins the @officialghsa boys 5A 100M dash with a GA Top 10 time of 10.52 pic.twitter.com/a1dOdK8tCq — Prep Sports Nation (@ps_nation_) May 13, 2026

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