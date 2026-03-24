WVU commitment Daniel Padilla focused on finishing job at West Virginia

West Virginia baseball commitment Daniel Padilla believes the momentum surrounding the Mountaineers’ program is only just beginning, and he wants to be part of the group that takes it to another level.

The 6-foot-5 outfielder and first baseman from Ocoee, Florida, said several factors stood out during his recruiting process, including the passion surrounding the program and the developmental opportunities available in Morgantown.

“What stood out to me about WVU is how passionate the fans are, they are like no other in the country!” Padilla said. I also love how the program has every tool you need to become the best player you can be. Foremost I wanna be a part of the team that wins the College World Series for WVU. Can’t wait to be a Mountaineer!”

Padilla committed to the Mountaineers in September as one of the top power bats in the 2027 class and said the program’s recent success also played a major role in his decision.

“WVU’s recent success played a big role in my decision as well,” Padilla said. I think I can speak for the entire 2027 class when I say we all see what’s been building there. They’ve been right on the edge of the College World Series the past couple of years, and that’s something we take personally. We want to be the group that finishes the job and brings a national championship to West Virginia.”

Padilla believes his skill set and mindset will allow him to make an impact when he eventually arrives on campus.

“Some things I know I can bring to the program are my skill set, especially my ability to hit, along with my athleticism and speed—those are definitely the strongest parts of my game,” Padilla said. But beyond that, I bring a competitive mindset. I’m the type of player who’s going to give everything I’ve got every single day I step on the field.”

With his size, power potential and athletic ability, Padilla gives West Virginia another major upside addition as the Mountaineers continue building toward the next step as a program.

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