WVU completes 3rd sweep of the season against Kansas State

No. 18 West Virginia completed the sweep against Kansas State, winning 13-6 inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Mountaineers move to 31-12 overall and 16-8 in Big 12 play this season. There are two confrence series left, as WVU is set to travel to Lawrence next weekend to take on Kansas, which sits in first place in the league standings. The next game is scheduled for May 5, with a trip to Charleston, West Virginia, to face Marshall.

Throughout the weekend, WVU outscored Kansas State 29-7 as the Wildcats allowed five unearned runs through seven errors.

At the plate, WVU was led by center fielder Paul Schoenfeld, who was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Shortstop Matt Ineich drove in two runs with a double in the fourth inning. First baseman Brodie Kresser went against the shift twice with two singles. Second baseman Gavin Kelly, third baseman Tyrus Hall and designated hitter Sean Smith all hit home runs in the eighth inning.

On the mound for the Mountaineers was right-hander Dawson Montesa, who did just enough to hold the Mountaineers’ early lead. He fired four innings with six strikeouts, allowing one earned run on two hits. In the third inning, he lost command with 12 consecutive balls and four free passes, shortening his outing.

To begin the game, Montesa saw two strikeouts as he faced the minimum. WVU came up and immediately got into the scoring column. Ineich was hit with a pitch and then stole second base on a strikeout. Schoenfeld singled to center field, and Ineich had to hold up before advancing on the line drive. With runners on the corners, Kansas State’s pitcher overthrew the first baseman on a pickoff attempt, plating Ineich.

In the second, Montesa struck out the first two batters he faced, then allowed his first hit of the contest. A wild pitch put the runner on second base before a groundout ended the frame. In the Mountaineers’ turn, Kresser hit a jam shot, beating the shift through the right side to lead off the inning, but three outs followed.

Kansas State scored its first run in the third inning. Montesa retired the first two hitters, then lost command. He loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch with 12 balls in a row, before a strike, then he walked in a run. A strikeout ended the inning as the Mountaineer bullpen got hot in a hurry.

In the bottom half, WVU responded with a run of its own, regaining the lead. Ineich walked to begin the inning, then Kelly hit into a fielder’s choice. Schoenfeld delivered an RBI double through the left-center field gap, plating Kelly from first.

After three innings, WVU led 2-1.

In the fourth, the Mountaineers broke the game open with five runs. The offense started with a double down the right field line by right fielder Armani Guzman. Kresser totaled another single through the right side for an RBI. A walk then sacrifice bunt set up a two RBI double from Ineich, who bulleted a ball by the diving third baseman. After an out, Schoenfeld singled, and Smith beat out an infield single, with an error on the throw, allowing Ineich and Schoenfeld to score.

Through four innings, WVU led 7-1.

Left-hander Joshua Suriago started the fifth inning for WVU. He retired the first two Wildcats he saw, then surrendered two consecutive walks. The Mountaineers elected for another pitching change, bringing in right-hander Carson Estridge, and he recorded the last out with a flyout to center.

Estridge came back out for the sixth and worked around a one-out walk, with two flyouts to center field. WVU went down in order, all via strikeouts.

In the eighth inning, Estridge started the frame and worked an out, but a single and a walk removed him from the game. Right-hander Reese Bassinger then entered from the bullpen. He was welcomed with a three-run homer by Shea McGahan into the visitor’s bullpen. The inning ended with a double play that was ruled an illegal slide at second base after a review.

In the bottom half, WVU added six runs. Guzman and Kresser saw free passes, before a double steal, and the catcher’s throw went into left field, allowing Guzman to score. Left fielder Brock Wills laid down a sacrifice bunt for Kresser to cross the plate. Hall delivered his first hit of the day with a 419-foot home run, his third of the season. Ineich followed with a single, then Kelly drilled a home run off the batter’s eye. After an out, Smith hit the third homer of the inning over the left field wall.

Ahead of the ninth inning, WVU led 13-4.

Bassinger returned for the final inning and struck out the first batter he saw. He then allowed a double and a walk before an RBI single. With runners on the corners, Kansas State recorded a stolen base, and the newly inserted catcher, Creed Erdos, threw a one-hopper into center field, allowing a run. A flyout to left field and a groundout to third ended the game.

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