WVU cruises to 19-6 victory in home opener

In a weekday bullpen game, No. 24 West Virginia defeated Ohio 19-6 in the home opener at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Wednesday afternoon.

West Virginia and Ohio combined for 19 pitchers used. The Mountaineers used nine, and two true freshmen arms made their collegiate debuts.

The Mountaineer offense was led by Shortstop Matt Ineich, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Seven runs were scored with two homers from right fielder Brock Wills and catcher Matthew Graveline. Center Fielder Paul Schoenfeld brought home three RBIs with two extra-base hits.

Making his first start of the season, right-hander David Hagen pitched two scoreless innings with a strikeout on one hit.

After Hagen hit the first batter of the game, he needed some help from his defense. He worked a pop out, before a single put runners on first and second. Cam Bryant singled to left field, where Graveline gunned down a runner at the plate. Two pitches later, catcher Gavin Kelly caught a runner trying to steal third base, keeping Ohio off the board.

In the bottom portion of the inning, a leadoff double Ineich was followed by an error that put two on, and after a strikeout and a walk, the bases were loaded with one out. An RBI groundout by Schoenfeld would give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. But West Virginia would leave them loaded.

Hagen would go three up, three down in the second to keep the Bobcats off the scoreboard. In the bottom half of the second, West Virginia would again load the bases with one out and push two more runs across on a fielder’s choice and a single by designated hitter Sean Smith to give West Virginia a 3-0 lead. But the offense wasn’t done as Schoenfeld would again deliver with a two-run triple to push the lead out to 5-0 after two.

Right-hander Mac Stiffler started the third inning and failed to record an out, allowing three free runners. Left-hander Bryson Thacker came in with the bases loaded, retiring the first three batters he saw, escaping the inning scoreless.

In the bottom of the third, WVU added another run. Second baseman Brodie Kresser led off with a double down the right field line and advanced to third with a groundout. Ineich brought home Kresser with a groundout.

Through three innings, WVU led 6-0.

Freshman left-hander Wyatt Mosley made his collegiate debut in the fourth inning for the Mountaineers. Mosley worked a scoreless inning, allowing two walks.

The Mountaineers added three runs in the fourth. Two walks put runners on the corner before right Wills lined a homer into WVU’s bullpen.

Ohio added four in the fifth inning. Mosley loaded the bases, and WVU went to a freshman right-hander, Brayden Robinson, who walked in a runner, before two singles and a fielder’s choice brought all the Bobcats’ runs across. Right-hander Ian Korn entered and ended the inning with a strikeout.

The Bobcats added two more in the sixth inning. Korn retired the first two hitters before loading the bases. Will Henson doubled down the right field line, almost clearing the bases, but a relay from Graveline and Ineich got the third runner at the plate.

WVU responded with five runs in the bottom half. Schoenfeld led off with a double, and Graveline demolished a ball over vistiors bullpen. Ineich split the left center field gap for a double, plating two runners. Guzman brought in Ineich with a sacrifice fly.

Entering the seventh inning, WVU 14-6.

Right-hander Carson Estridge entered and retired the side in the seventh. Left-hander Joshua Surigao worked the eighth inning, allowing justone runner and striking out two.

WVU emptied the bench and added five runs in the eighth inning. Infielder Weston Mazey scored with a wild pitch and a double from infielder Colton Sims, scoring two. Infielder Ryan Maggy plated two runs with a sharp grounder through the infield. Then outfielder Ben Lumsden was blessed with a double, bringing in two runs.

Right-hander Bryant Yoak finished the game, allowing just one runner.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

