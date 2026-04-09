WVU didn’t take Marshall lightly, dominating 12-2

There was no secret about which team was the better in No. 17 West Virginia’s 12-2 mercy rule defeat against Marshall on April 8. The Mountaineers’ victory was fueled by multiple high-end defensive plays, which took runs away from the Herd, along with a great approach at the plate.

Following the win, manager Steve Sabins discussed how he prepared his team for the contest and how the Mountaineers delivered a dominant victory in a postgame press conference.

No Trap Games

Entering the contest, there was a clear favorite. WVU sat at 21-7, while Marshall was 14-16. The Mountaineers even threw a one-hitter against Marshall in a 3-0 win earlier in the year on March 24. But in an in-state rivalry, anything can happen. Sabins wanted to make sure his team took the Herd seriously.

“What we talk about is that you want to make sure that there is no down energy games, there is no trap games,” Sabins said.

Defensive Execution

The Mountaineers definitely understood the message, playing a complete game. The highlights came from the defensive side. WVU made two inning-ending double plays and outfield assists. The first double play came in the first inning after starter David Hagen, uncharacteristically, walked two hitters. But a comebacker to Hagen, firing to second, then first, escaping the trouble.

Carson Estridge showed some athleticism, snagging a sharp grounder, and another pitcher induced a double play in the eighth inning.

But the outfield assists are what really stand out. In the fifth inning, Marshall had a runner on first with two outs. A single to the right-center field gap made Paul Schoenfeld get on his horse to his left, cutting off the ball. The runner motored around the bases, but a relay to second baseman Gavin Kelly, then catcher Matthew Graveline, got the runner out just in time.

Redirecting to the seventh inning, Marshall had runners on first and second with two outs. A single to right fielder Brock Wills made Marshall test his arm at the plate. Wills fired a one-hopper to Graveline, who just barely applied the tag, ending the inning.

Sabins was pleased with the execution of the Mountaineer defense.

“Defended at a really high level. … We played really clean defense. We had relay throws, plays at the plate, turned double plays and quality PFPs (pitchers’ fielding positions),” he said.

Resting Arms

The clean defense might have bailed pitchers out, even when they were the ones who made plays for themselves. But that meant WVU was able to rest its top bullpen arms: Right-handers Reese Bassinger and David Perez.

After Hagen, southpaw Ben McDougal appeared for an inning, then right-handers Ian Korn for three frames and Carson Estridge for two. Sabins emphasized the importance of these eaten innings.

“We were able to throw guys that needed to pitch in big moments and keep Bass[inger] and Perez out of the game, who needed a little bit of rest going into the weekend,” Sabins said.

McDougal Is Back

Regarding the pitcher who “needed” to pitch was McDougal, who last appeared on Feb. 14. McDougal was sidelined with a lingering forearm injury, and fired one inning, allowing an earned run. He seemed rusty at first, hitting the first two batters he saw, but retired three of his next four.

With his return to the bullpen, Sabins believes he has another high-end arm to rely on.

“To get him back is huge for us. It is. It’s just another guy that we’re going to trust in big moments down the line,” he said.

Strong Approach

The defense and pitching were nice, but the offense looked even better. WVU totaled 15 hits, with five players recording two or more knocks. Despite not scoring from the third through fifth innings, the Mountaineers saw two or more runs in the other five.

“Our bats and approach was clean,” Sabins said. “We were able to get the starting pitcher out of the game early. The energy was consistent, and the batting practice was good. So, just today was a very good day for us.”

Taking Away High-Level Arm

Knocking the starter out of the game with three runs in the three runs in the first inning was massive for the Mountaineer cause. Marshall went with their Sunday starter, Kenyon Collins, who averages 4.2 innings per game.

Sabins knew the importance of getting to him early.

“[Collins is] really talented. He’s got plus stuff, throwing like a 92 mph cutter, all his pitches move well. He’s their Sunday starter. So he started this weekend, on Sunday, for them, and for the first time this year, he got hit around a little bit.”

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