WVU dominates on the mound in 9–1 win over Kennesaw State

No. 24 West Virginia won 9-1 against Kennesaw State inside Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers received an effective start from right-hander Chansen Cole. In his third outing of the season, Cole worked five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing just two hits. The win moved Cole to 2-0 on the season.

Out of the bullpen, right-handers Reese Bassinger fired two innings with two strikeouts, not allowing a runner. Bryant Yoak worked an inning, allowing the only Owl run. David Hagen allowed two runners, but did not allow a run.

Kennesaw State reached safely just six times, striking out eight times.

After an offensive barrage of 12 runs in Friday’s contest, the Mountaineers bats stayed hot with nine hits, reaching safely 21 times.

Third baseman Tyrus Hall led the Mountaineers with a 3-for-5 day and his first home run of the season. Catcher Gavin Kelly reached safely five times with a double.

Through the first three innings, Cole worked perfect frames with five strikeouts. At the plate, WVU jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

To start the game, shortstop Matt Ineich walked on four pitches and Kelly roped a double, putting runners on second a third. Right fielder Armani Guzman hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Ineich. Designated hitter Matthew Graveline was hit before center fielder Paul Schonefeld grounded into a double play.

In the second inning, WVU added two more runs. With a runner on second base, first baseman Ben Lumsden singled to right field to plate a run. Lumsden later scored on a wild pitch.

WVU added a run in the fourth inning with as Hall led off with a home run over the left field wall.

After Cole retired the first 10 batters he faced, the Owls saw its first runner of the game in the bottom of the fourth. James McGee hit a sharp line drive past the outstretched glove of Ineich.

Cole’s outing was finished after five innings as WVU brought in Bassinger to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Bassinger saw the minimum with a strikeout.

Bassinger saw another perfect inning in the seventh, with a strikeout and two weak outs.

In the eighth inning the Mountaineers got back on the board. Hall recorded his third hit of the game and two walks followed. Graveline skewed a slow roller to third base and beat the throw, scoring Hall. With the bases loaded, Schoenfeld ripped a single up the middle for two RBIs.

The Owls were cracked the scoring column in the bottom half. Yoak started the inning and induced two ground outs before Cooper Williams broke up the shutout with a solo home run to right field.

Entering the ninth inning, WVU led 7-1.

Two more runs were added by WVU. After two strikeouts started the inning, Ineich walked and Kelly reached on an error. Guzman beat out a single to first base that brought home both runners after the pitcher had trouble with the exchange.

Heading to the bottom half, WVU led 9-1 with Hagen on the mound. Hagen worked a scorless inning after allowing a single and hit batter, ending the game.

