WVU drops first Big 12 game of the season 7-6 at Baylor

In its first Big 12 game of the season, West Virginia was defeated 7-6 against Baylor at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark Friday night.

Right-hander Dawson Montesa started for the Mountaineers and struggled with command throughout the outing. Montesa walked six batters and hit one, allowing three earned runs on two hits. The typical strikeout numbers were not there for Montesa, only punching out one hitter.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Carson Estridge kept WVU in the game with 2.1 innings, with two strikeouts and one earned run on four hits.

At the plate, WVU was led by designated hitter Sean Smith. He went 3-for-4 and had two extra-base hits, recording his second home run of the season. Shortstop Matt Ineich delivered two hits, including his second home run of the season.

In total, it was a hitters’ game, as WVU accumulated 10 hits to Baylor’s 11. The Mountaineers’ pitching managed to keep the game close as Baylor left 12 runners on base, to WVU’s six.

Ineich started the game with a walk, but three consecutive outs put Baylor up to the plate. Montesa was wild with two free bases, but induced soft contact with three infield popouts to stay clean.

After a three-up, three-down from the Mountaineers, Baylor scored first in the second inning. Montesa saw a flyout for the first out, but two walks and a single loaded the bases. Travis Sanders smacked a ball to Ineich deep in the six-hole, where he had no play, scoring the game’s first run. An inning-ending double play ended the inning.

Baylor led 1-0 after two innings.

WVU got one back in the third inning. Third baseman Tyrus Hall and Ineich singled to left field, advancing Hall to third. Second baseman Gavin Kelly grounded into a double play, allowing Hall to score. In the bottom half, Monetsa worked around a leadoff walk with a strikeout and a double play.

Through three innings, the score was knotted at one.

In the fourth inning, WVU took the lead with three runs. After an out to start the frame, left fielder Brock Wills doubled to left center field. Smith blooped a ball to the center fielder, reaching second base with a hustle double. Right fielder Armani Guzman dropped a drag bunt for a single to first base, scoring Wills. A sacrifice bunt from Hall scored Smith, before Kelly singled to center on a 3-2 count for an RBI.

Baylor responded with five runs, regaining the lead. After two walks, Montesa left the game as WVU brought in right-hander Reese Bassinger, who got lit up. Bassinger was greeted with a single up the middle, loading the bases. Three straight singles scored four runs, and a sacrifice fly plated a run. A strikeout and groundout ended the inning.

Estridge started the bottom of the fifth after WVU went down in order. He retired the first two batters, but Wills had trouble finding a pop-up in the lights, allowing a triple. Then, Sanders singled to shortstop, where a diving Ineich had no time to make a throw to first, plating a run.

Through five innings, Baylor led 7-4.

WVU got one back in the sixth inning. Smith crushed a hanging curveball over the left field wall on a two-strike count, leading off the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, two runners reached with an infield single and a throwing error from second baseman Brodie Kresser. A strikeout, then a stolen base, put runners on the corners, ending Estridge’s outing. Right-hander Mac Stiffler entered and used just six pitches, striking out two.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU trailed 7-5.

After two quick outs, Stiffler ran into trouble. A single and a hit by pitch put runners on first and second, before a long Baylor injury timeout stopped the game. As play resumed, Stiffler earned a strikeout.

WVU trailed 7-5 ahead of the ninth inning.

Hall began the inning with a strikeout on a full count. Ineich delivered a line drive home run over the right field wall. Then Kelly grounded out to the shortstop. Center Fielder Paul Schoenfeld struck out on three pitches, ending the game.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

