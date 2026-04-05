WVU drops first series of the season in 5-1 loss against UCF

In the rubber match of a three-game set, No. 13 West Virginia was defeated 5-1 by No. 23 UCF for its first series loss of the season inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

The game was a pitcher’s duel as UCF’s starter, Camden Wicker, was terrific, tossing seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts, allowing one earned run. The Mountaineer bats were kept at bay, with just four hits, while UCF totaled seven.

Two errors from WVU in the sixth inning ignited UCF’s four-run inning, breaking the game open.

On the mound for the Mountaineers was right-hander Chansen Cole. Five scoreless innings started his outing before running into trouble in the sixth. His final line was 5.2 innings with six strikeouts, allowing four runs, one of which was earned, on three hits and two walks.

To begin the game, Cole earned a strikeout, then allowed a 422-foot homer off the bat of Andrew Williamson that got out in a hurry. A groundout and strikeout followed. WVU went down in order in its turn.

Catcher Gavin Kelly totaled the only Mountaineer RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Second baseman Matthew Robaugh made his third start of the season, going 2-for-3.

Cole came back with a one-two-three second inning with a strikeout. WVU put ducks on the pond, but couldn’t convert. A flyout started the turn, before shortstop Matt Ineich walked, and left fielder Matthew Graveline singled. Right fielder Brock Wills shot a line drive to the first baseman, who caught it and fired to second base, beating Ineich back to the bag.

Both sides went down in order in the third inning, before some impressive defensive plays in the fourth inning. Williamson walked and was caught stealing. Catcher Gavin Kelly fired a short hop to second baseman Matthew Robaugh, who applied the tag just in time on Williamson’s helmet. A strikeout before a superman catch from center fielder Paul Schoenfeld running in ended the frame.

In WVU’s turn, Schoenfeld was the only Mountaineer to reach on a walk, then stole second base, but was stranded with a sharp lineout to center by Ineich.

WVU trailed 1-0 ahead of the fifth inning.

Cole faced the minimum with two strikeouts in the fifth. In the bottom half, Robaugh picked up a base hit of the day before a strikeout ended the inning.

Fueled by WVU blunders, UCF blew the game open in the sixth inning. It started with a lineout before a single, leading to a potential inning-ending double play. Third baseman Tyrus Hall fielded a grounder and threw across to Robaugh for an out, but a low throw from Robaugh gave first baseman Armani Guzman trouble, as he could not handle the pick.

Willamson was intentionally walked, and John Smith III singled up the middle, loading the bases. Right-hander David Perez entered the game. In his first at-bat, Zak Skinner hit a grounder to Guzman’s forehand, where he bobbled it, unable to make a play at any base for the first run. Perez walked the next batter, bringing in a run. James Hankerson followed with a two-RBI single to right field. Right-hander Reese Bassinger came in and stopped the bleeding with a strikeout.

In the bottom half, WVU went down in order as UCF led 5-0.

Bassinger worked around a lead-off single, retiring the next three batters in the seventh inning before another three-up, three-down from the Mountaineers.

To start the eighth inning, Bassinger earned a strikeout. He let the next two hitters reach with a single and a hit by pitch. An unassisted groundout to Guzman and a grounder to the perfectly shifted Robaugh to the left of the second base bag ended the inning.

WVU got a run back in the bottom half. Wills walked, and Robaugh totaled another single, before Ben Lumsden pinch hit and recorded a walk. Guzman struck out with the bases loaded, and Kelly carried a ball to the warning track for a sacrifice fly. Schoenfeld grounded out, ending the inning.

Entering the ninth inning, UCF led 5-1.

Bassinger worked a scoreless top half, allowing a single. In WVU’s final chance, a groundout started the inning. Ineich followed with a triple off the left field wall. Graveline popped out to first base, then Wills flew out, ending the game.

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