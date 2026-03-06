WVU drops game one of weekend series against Columbia

No. 23 West Virginia was defeated 7-4 against Columbia at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Friday afternoon.

WVU totaled just five hits and left five runners on base, hitting 2-for-16 with runners on, while making three outs on the basepath. Columbia recorded 10 hits and was 6-for-18 with runners on base.

Right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa took the hill for WVU and hurled four innings with five strikeouts. Montesa struggled in the second inning, giving up all five runs of his start.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Ian Korn kept the Mountaineers in the game. He delivered three innings with three strikeouts, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Montesa walked the first batter he saw, then retired the next three batters. Second baseman Gavin Kelly was the only Mountaineer to reach with a double to left field, then was later caught trying to steal home, ending the first inning.

Columbia put five runs on the board in the second inning. A leadoff double and a walk led to Ben Fishel driving in two runs with a double to left field. Montesa allowed a single and a walk before Jack Kail singled up the middle for two RBIs. Owen Estabrook plated a run, singling to right field, but Armani Guzman limited damage by throwing out a runner at home to end the inning.

WVU went three up, three down in their turn as Columbia led 5-0 after two innings.

Montesa worked a clean third inning before WVU put two runners on base as first baseman Brodie Kresser was hit by a pitch and third baseman Tyrus Hall walked. With two outs, Kelly skied a ball to the left-center gap that was tracked down by the center fielder, ending the Mountaineers’ scoring opportunity.

Korn started the fifth inning and let in one run after two walks, then allowed a single to Anthony Temesvary for an RBI.

The Mountaineers got two runs back in the bottom half. Designated hitter Sean Smith walked, and Kresser doubled down the left field line, putting runners at second and third. Hall grounded out to third base, scoring Smith, and shortstop Matt Ineich scored Kresser after a throwing error by the shortstop.

Through five innings, WVU trailed 6-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, WVU cut Columbia’s lead in half. Guzman walked, later scoring on a wild pitch. The inning ended with two Mountaineers on base as center fielder Paul Schoenfeld was back picked at second base after he was caught in no man’s land after a dirt ball.

WVU added another run in the seventh inning. Kresser walked and was moved to third with a base hit from Ineich. Kelly brought Kresser home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

After seven innings, WVU trailed 6-4.

To begin the eighth inning, WVU brought in right-hander Reese Bassinger and worked a one-two-three inning with a strikeout.

In the ninth inning, Columbia added an insurance run with a double off the bat of Jackson Brewer.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, WVU trailed 7-4.

Wills ledoff the inning with a triple to the center field wall. Kresser was fooled by a breaking ball in the dirt, striking out. Hall worked a 3-2 count before striking out looking. Ineich grounded out to end the game.

