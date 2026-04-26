WVU drops series at Cincinnati with 7-5 loss

No. 12 West Virginia was defeated 7-5 against Cincinnati, dropping the series inside Marge Schott Stadium Sunday afternoon.

WVU now sits at 28-12 overall and 13-8 in Big 12 play. There are three confrence series left, two at home and one on the road, with two midweeks mixed in.

Until the eighth inning, WVU controlled the game with a 5-2 lead, but five runs from the Bearcats in the eighth put the final touches on the game.

Typically working Fridays in the weekend rotation, right-hander Dawson Montesa had a content outing in his new role. Montesa fired 4.1 innings with three strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on a hit and five walks.

The top of the order gave WVU life as second baseman Gavin Kelly and center fielder Paul Schoenfeld totaled two hits and RBIs each. Shortstop Matt Ineich also had two hits, scoring each time.

To begin the game, Schoenfeld was the only batter to reach from both sides with a single in the first inning. Schoenfeld also made a highlight play, leaping into the wall and catching the ball on the fly, making the second out of the inning.

In the second inning, WVU was first to enter the scoring column. First baseman Armani Guzman hit a sharp grounder that got by the first baseman, reaching on an error. Left fielder Maxwell Molessa followed with a single, moving Guzman to third. Catcher Matthew Graveline grounded into a double play, allowing Guzman to score.

Montesa sat down on the side, then WVU added another run in the third. Third baseman Tyrus Hall was hit to start the inning, then a walk occurred. Kelly laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing the runners, before another sacrifice bunt from Schoenfled for an RBI.

After three innings, WVU led 2-0.

Cincinnati saw its first legit scoring opportunity in the fourth inning. Montesa started the inning with a groundout, then walked the next two batters. A deep flyout to Schoenfled in center advanced a runner to third before Montesa earned a strikeout.

After that, the Mountaineers added a run. An out started the fifth, then Ineich roped a double to the right field corner. An out followed, the Schoenfeld went the other way, singling through the left side of the infield for an RBI. Designated hitter Sean Smith was robbed of extra base hits with a leaping play from Cal Sefcik at the left field wall, ending the inning.

The Bearcats responded with two runs of their own. Two walks started the inning, then a sacrifice bunt moved the runners over. This ended Montesa’s day, as WVU brought in left-hander Joshua Suriago. The first batter he saw bunted to his arm side, as Suriago fielded it, but he could not get it to Guzman in time, as Guzman was also charging in. A sacrifice fly to center field scored the next run.

Through five innings, WVU led 3-2.

WVU got nothing going on offensively in the sixth and brought in right-hander Carson Estridge in the bottom half. He allowed one runner to each with a double after an out, but retired the next two batters, leaving the inning scoreless.

In the seventh inning, WVU tacked on two runs. Right fielder Brock Wills and Ineich recorded singles with an out in between. Ineich stole second base, as Wills was already on third from his hit. Kelly came up and cashed in on the RBI chance, scoring both with a single to left field.

Estridge retired the first two hitters, then hit the third. The runner attempted to steal second base but was thrown out by Graveline.

WVU led 5-2 going into the eighth inning.

In the eighth, WVU had an opportunity to add to its lead, but fell short. Two free passes started the inning, with two outs following. Kelly loaded the bases with a single, but Schoenfled grounded out, ending the threat.

Estridge returned to the mound, allowing a single to the first batter he saw. WVU then went to right-hander Reese Bassinger, who allowed four consecutive singles that scored three runs. After a groundout for the first out, a runner scored on a throwing error by Graveline, attempting to backpick a runner at third base. The same hitter, Christian Mitchelle, singled for an RBI.

Going into the ninth inning, WVU trailed 7-5.

Designated hitter Sean Smith lined out to start the inning, and Guzman laid down a bunt right back to the pitcher for an easy out. Zahir Barjam pinch hit and lined out to right field, ending the game.





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