WVU drops series opener 10-7 against Houston

No. 15 West Virginia was defeated 10-7 against Houston inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Friday night.

After allowing three runs in the seventh inning, the Mountaineers showed life with four of their own, adding two in the ninth, but it was not enough. Houston’s big third inning with four runs proved to be the difference maker in the loss.

WVU totaled nine hits, leaving seven runners on base. Third baseman Tyrus Hall sparked the seventh inning rally with a solo home run, and shortstop Matt Ineich was 3-for-4, driving in two runs. Two Mountaineer runs came from the Cougars’ blunders with a walk and catchers interferance.

Taking the ball for WVU was right-hander Dawson Montesa for his 10th start of the season. He lasted just 4.1 innings, punching out six batters, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Montesa drops to 3-5 on the season.

To begin the game, Montesa needed 27 pitches for a scoreless inning. Allowing two hits and a walk, a pair of strikeouts, and a flyout put the Mountainners to the plate. In WVU’s turn, second baseman Gavin Kelly was the only baserunner after being hit by a pitch.

In the third inning, Houston opened scoring with four runs. Tyler Cox hit a leadoff double before a strikeout. Xavier Perez ripped a single to left field, and on the pithch Cox was stealing, allowing him to score from first. Jackson Riley ripped a double in the next at-bat, then Cade Climie launched a 422-foot two-run homer to center field.

WVU got one run back later in the third. Designated hitter Zahir Barjam recorded the Mountaineers’ first hit with a double to left field. After a flyout, Ineich singled to center field, scoring Barjam. With two outs, center fielder Paul Schoenfeld grounded out to Cougars pitcher Kendall Hoffmann, who flipped the ball to first, then had some unfriendly words for the WVU bench.

Through three innings, Houston led 4-1.

In the fifth inning, Montesa allowed a walk to the first batter he saw. A flyout, then a wild pitch, moved the runner to second base. Montesa made a throwing error on a pickoff move to second, advancing the runner to third base. Riley smacked a ball to the shaded in Hall at third base, which bounced off his glove for an RBI single. WVU went to the bullpen with right-hander Carson Estridge, who saw a groundout and strikeout, ending the frame.

Estridge faced the minimum in the sixth inning. Looking to give WVU life, Ineich started the inning with a walk, but three consecutive outs in play ended the inning.

Houston added three runs in the seventh inning. An out started the frame, then Cox laced another double. Perez reached on a throwing error by Ineich, putting Cox on third base. Riley laid down a bunt, and the charging Armani Guzman had trouble with the transfer, allowing Cox to score. After an out, Blake Fields doubled to left-center field, plating two runs. With a runner on second base, right-hander Bryant Yoak entered the game and worked a flyout, ending the frame.

In the bottom half, WVU cut into the lead with four runs. Hall led off with a solo shot over the center field wall. Catcher Matthew Graveline and Guzman followed with singles, before two outs. Ineich delivered an RBI single, and Kelly walked to load the bases. Schoenfeld worked a walk after falling behind 1-2, plating a run. Left fielder Sean Smith was in a 2-2 count, then reached on catchers interferance for another run before a strikeout ended the rally.

Through seven innings, WVU trailed 8-5.

Yoak returned to the mound and saw two strikeouts, then allowed two walks before a popout ended the frame. In the bottom half, WVU went down in order, sending the contest to the ninth.

The ninth started with Yoak, who earned a strikeout, then surrendered a walk. WVU went to right-hander David Perez, who allowed a no-doubt homer off the bat of Fields over the visitor’s bullpen.

WVU trailed 10-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning.

Leading off the inning, Brodie Kresser saw his first appearance since April 4 as a pinch hitter. Ineich ripped a single off the diving Cox’s glove at shortstop. Kelly drove a ball to the wall, but it was grabbed by a leaping Perez at the wall in right field. Schoenfeld smacked a double to the right field corner, before Smith recorded a two RBI single. Hall struck out swinging, ending the game.

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