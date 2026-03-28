WVU falls to Arizona State in run rule loss

In its first-ranked matchup of the season, No. 17 West Virginia was defeated by No. 22 Arizona State 14-4 inside Phoenix Municipal Stadium Friday night.

Free passes were an issue for Mountaineer pitching as ASU walked nine times, with three hit-by-pitches. WVU walked in a runner three times. Both teams totaled 13 hits, as the Mountaineers left 11 runners on base.

It was the Landon Hariston show as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, driving in eight RBIs. Nuu Contrades also blasted two homers.

For the Mountaineers, second baseman Gavin Kelly recorded two doubles, driving in a run each time.

On the mound to start for WVU was right-hander Dawson Montesa, who allowed six earned runs and struck out four batters. Walks plagued this short 3.1 inning outing as he allowed four free passes, surrendering six hits on 73 pitches.

It took just the first two at-bats of the game for the Mountaineers to get on the scoreboard. Shortstop Matt Ineich saw a four-pitch walk before second baseman Gavin Kelly hugged a ball down the third base line, scoring Ineich from first.

ASU evened the score one batter into its chance as Hairston led off with a 411-foot home run. Montesa needed help from his defense to get out of the inning. On a single to Armani Guzman in right field, a runner rounded third and was on his way home. Guzman delivered a one-hopper to catcher Matthew Graveline, who made a pick right into the tag, ending the inning.

WVU answered right back with a run in the second inning. Left fielder Brock Wills led off, smacking a double to the right field wall. Designated hitter Sean Smith brought him in with a single through the right side of the infield.

After allowing the run in the first inning, Monetsa worked two scoreless frames with two strikeouts, allowing a walk as WVU led 2-1.

Smith and Graveline started the fourth inning with singles and advanced a base on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Ineich hit into a one-three-two double play. After the out at first, Smith tried to sneak home and was thrown out at the plate.

ASU exploded for six runs in the fourth inning. Contrades blasted a hanging slider for a 440-foot home run to lead off the inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases before Monetesa walked in a run on four straight balls. That ended Montesa’s outing, and left-hander Bryson Thacker came into the game. Thacker had Hairston in a 2-2 count before he mashed a grand slam for his second homer of the day.

Entering the fifth inning, WVU trailed 7-2.

In the fifth inning, WVU scored one run. After an out, center fielder Paul Schoenfeld dragged a bunt to the second baseman with no throw. First baseman Brodie Kresser executed a hit-and-run with a double through right-center field gap.

The Sun Devils answered right back with three runs. Right-hander Bryant Yoak started the inning, and Contrades greeted him with his second leadoff homer of the game. Two hit by pitches and a single loaded the bases, as Hairston walked, bringing in a run. Left-hander Joshua Surigao was brought in and walked in another run, before ending the inning with a strikeout.

WVU got a run back in the sixth inning as Guzman ripped a double to right field before Kelly recorded his second RBI double of the night.

In the bottom half, ASU tacked on three more runs. Surigao started the inning with a strikeout, then allowed two singles. WVU brought in right-hander JT Huether, who hit the first batter he saw, loading the bases. A wild pitch plated a runner before a walk and a strikeout. With the left-handed bat of Hairston at the plate, southpaw Andrew Middleton entered the game. On a 3-2 count, Hairston scorched a single to right field for two RBIs.

ASU saw its first inning without a runner reaching base in the seventh. Right-hander Weston Smith started the frame, working two groundouts and a strikeout.

WVU went down in order in the eighth inning, sending southpaw JD Costanzo to the mound. He allowed two singles that put runners on the corners before a strikeout. Hairston was intentionally walked to load the bases before a sacrifice fly ended the game.

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