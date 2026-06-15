WVU falls to UNC after 7th inning collapse

The No. 16 seed West Virginia was defeated 5-2 by No. 5 North Carolina at Charles Schwab Field Sunday night.

UNC needs one more win to make the College World Series final, while WVU plays Troy in the losers’ bracket on Tuesday, June 16, at 2 p.m. ET.

In what was a well-executed, tight contest, the game changed in the seventh inning. WVU made two costly errors, putting UNC in the driver’s seat with three runs scored. The Mountaineers showed fight in the ninth inning, but failed to score a run.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl started for the Mountaineers and had to settle in after a rough first inning. He came back with five strong innings before his defense let him down, surrendering three unearned runs in the seventh. Yehl’s final stat line was seven innings, allowing two earned runs and walks each, punching out seven Tar Heels.

At the plate, WVU strung together eight hits with first baseman Armani Guzman leading the charge. He was 2-for-3 with the lone RBI. Designated hitter Sean Smith and right fielder Ben Lumsden each scored a run on one hit.

To begin the game, Guzman walked and was moved to second, but stayed there with three outs following. In the Tar Heels’ first turn, they immediately got on the board with two runs. Yehl started by allowing two singles with an out in between before a hit by pitch and a walk brought in a run. Yehl induced a high chopper back to him, getting an out as the second run crossed the plate.

WVU couldn’t respond in the second, going three up, three down. Yehl then settled into the game with two strikeouts and a flyout, while allowing a weak infield single.

The Mountaineers used that momentum for their first run in the third inning. Lumsden smacked a lead-off single and was moved to second on a groundout to first base. Guzman delivered a single up the middle, scoring Lumsden. With hopes to add more, catcher Gavin Kelly singled, but Guzman was caught stealing at third base before a painted curveball struck out center fielder Paul Schoenfled looking. In the bottom half, Yehl allowed a single, but nothing more.

After three innings, WVU trailed 2-1.

WVU evened the score in the fourth inning. Smith walked, then left fielder Mathew Graveline moved him to third with a two-strike single. Shortstop Matt Ineich grounded into a double play, but allowed Smith to travel home. Back to the mound, Yehl struck out two before allowing a single, then a weak infield popout ended the frame.

After a quiet fifth inning, WVU missed a scoring opportunity in the sixth. After an out, Smith singled and Graveline walked before Ineich grounded into his second double play, ending the threat. Yehl cruised through a one-two-three frame in the bottom half.

Through six innings, the game was squared at 2-2.

In the seventh inning, third baseman Tyrus Hall got into scoring position with a two-out single, then stole second base. He was held there as Guzman’s lineout to right field hung up just enough for UNC to escape the frame. UNC regained the lead in the bottom half, fueled by Mountaineer mistakes. To lead off, Hall couldn’t handle a sharp grounder to his glove side, then second baseman Brodie Kresser fumbled a tailor-made double play that would have ended the inning. Gavin Gallaher cashed in on this with a triple into the right-center field gap, scoring two. Then Owen Hull singled up the middle, putting the finishing touches on the frame.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU trailed 5-2.

In the eighth, WVU couldn’t respond with a one-two-three inning. Yehl allowed a lead-off single, cueing right-hander Resse Bassinger into the game. The first batter he faced laid down a sacrifice bunt, then he earned a strikeout. A walk followed the Schoenfled, who had to make a diving effort in center field for the final out.

In the ninth inning, Graveline led off, grounding out to the pitcher, and Ineich followed with a walk. Kresser stroked a two-strike single over the second baseman’s head. Lumsden worked a 3-2 count before striking out, and Hall struck out looking on three pitches, ending the game.



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