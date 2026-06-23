WVU finishes No. 4 in three major college baseball polls

West Virginia’s historic 2026 season continues to receive national recognition.

The Mountaineers finished No. 4 in the final rankings from D1Baseball, Baseball America and The Athletic after advancing to the College World Series semifinals and setting a program record with 47 wins.

WVU climbed five spots from the end of the regular season in D1Baseball’s final poll.

“National semifinalist West Virginia checks in at No. 4, up five spots from the end of the regular season,” D1Baseball wrote.

Baseball America also moved the Mountaineers up eight spots from No. 12 to No. 4 following the best season in program history.

“West Virginia enjoyed the best season in program history, reaching the College World Series for the first time ever,” Baseball America wrote. “The Mountaineers pushed all the way to the bracket final in Omaha, where they lost to runner-up North Carolina.”

Baseball America also pointed to sophomore Gavin Kelly as the team’s key returning player after he hit .382/.477/.725 this season, calling him one of the top prospects for the 2027 MLB Draft.



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