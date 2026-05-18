WVU finishes regular season ranked in multiple national polls

West Virginia closed the regular season ranked No. 9 in the final regular season D1Baseball poll after taking two of three games against TCU to finish the year at 37-13 overall and 21-9 in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers also landed at No. 12 in the latest Baseball America rankings and No. 6 in the final regular season Perfect Game poll.

West Virginia opened the final weekend of the regular season with a 2-0 shutout victory over TCU before falling 4-0 in the second game of the series. The Mountaineers responded with a 6-4 comeback win in the finale, scoring three runs in the eighth inning to secure the series victory.

The series win capped another strong stretch for West Virginia, which finished the regular season with a 12-2 record in weekend series play and a 5-1 mark against Top 25 opponents.

One of the top pitching performances of the week came in the series opener when Ian Korn tossed six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, while Carson Estridge added three shutout innings out of the bullpen to finish off the combined shutout.

West Virginia now turns its attention to postseason play after securing another series victory against a quality conference opponent to close the regular season.

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