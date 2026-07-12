WVU gets major boost as Armani Guzman announces return

West Virginia baseball received a significant boost for the 2027 season as utility standout Armani Guzman announced that he will return to Morgantown rather than begin his professional career.

Guzman emerged as one of the team’s most important pieces during West Virginia’s run to the program’s first College World Series appearance, providing versatility in the field and speed at the top of the lineup.

The New York native started 64 games this past season and hit .321 with one home run, 45 RBIs and a team-high 42 stolen bases.

The decision gives West Virginia another experienced player to build around heading into next season, particularly after the departures of several key contributors from the 2026 roster. Guzman entered the offseason as one of the draft-eligible Mountaineers facing a decision on his future.

Mountaineer Nation, let’s run it back.



“I’M BACK” pic.twitter.com/B4BDE97Xqi — Armani Guzman (@mani_ftn) July 12, 2026

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