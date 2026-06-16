WVU handles Troy 12-0, continuing CWS run

The No. 16 seed West Virginia avoided elimination, defeating Troy 12-0 at Charles Schwab Field Tuesday afternoon.

WVU lives to see another day in the College World Series and will get a rematch with North Carolina, which knocked it off 5-2 on June 14.

The Mountaineers started right-hander Dawson Montesa, who gave a fearless effort. In what seems to be his role in elimination games, he fired 5.1 scoreless frames under immense pressure. Allowing two hits and five free bases, Montesa used six strikeouts to avoid damage. His ERA dropped .4 points, sitting at 5.38, and he has now picked up two of the most courageous wins in Mountaineer history.

Left-hander Ben McDougal inherited two runners from Montesa, getting out of the sixth inning clean. Then right-hander Reese Bassinger had to work out of McDougal’s mess, entering with the bases loaded and no outs, escaping the seventh inning scoreless. Bassinger returned for one more inning, striking out the side before right-hander Carson Estridge put Troy away in the ninth.

After missing opportunities in each of the first three innings, the offense was sparked by catcher Matthew Graveline. With two outs in the fourth inning, he delivered an RBI double and aggressively scored on a wild pitch. The floodgates started to open in the sixth inning after a three-run home run by second baseman Gavin Kelly and an RBI knock from designated hitter Sean Smith. The finishing touches were put on in the ninth with five more runs.

To begin the game, WVU occupied a few bases, but couldn’t get a run. Right fielder Armani Guzman led off with a single through the right side, and center fielder Paul Schoenfled walked with an out in between. A deep flyout to center field advanced Guzman to third, and Schoenfield stole second before Graveline went down looking on a 3-2 pitch. Troy put a runner on second base as Montesa surrendered a walk after an out. On a strikeout, the runner recorded a steal, then a groundout to short ended the first.

The Mountaineers placed another runner in scoring position without a run in the second inning. Shorstop Matt Ineich worked a walk with two uncompetitive outs following. Third baseman Tyrus Hall singled into right field, then Guzman dribbled a ball to second base, and the throw beat him by a step at first. Montesa came back, humming with two strikeouts, then allowed a walk before a flyout ended the frame.

WVU broke through in the third inning with two runs. Kelly led off with a single with two outs behind him before Graveline turned on a heater up and in, lining a double off the left field wall, scoring Kelly. Two free passes loaded the bases, then Graveline scored on an aggressive dirtball read that trickled away from the catcher. Montesa returned and made quick work of the Trojans in the bottom half, ending with a strikeout.

Through three innings, WVU led 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Guzman created a spark and was inches away from adding to the lead. After an out, he worked a pesky nine-pitch walk, then stole second and third base in the next at-bat. Kelly struck out before Schoenfeld chased a dropped third strike in the dirt, and on the throw, Troy’s first baseman’s toe just barely stayed on the bag for the final out. In the bottom half, after an out, Montesa allowed his first hit with a double down the line. A deep sacrfice fly to center field moved a runner to third base, before a massive strikeout on a 3-2 count escaped the inning.

The Mountaineers saw their first inning without a runner in the fifth, then Troy started to knock at the door. A one-out single led to an almost inning-ending double play, but the Mountaineer turn was not in time. Montesa walked the next batter, putting a runner in scoring position before going down 2-0 to the next batter. He fought back to 2-2 before a sharp ground ball that took a last-second jump into the first baseman’s glove Brodie Kresser’s chest ended the frame.

In the sixth inning, WVU’s two-out rally turned into the turning point of the game. What looked to be another uneventful frame, Hall worked a gritty six-pitch walk, as Guzman followed with one of his own. In another full count, Kelly skied a ball over the left center field wall for three runs. Schoenfeld followed with a dribbler hit to third base, but no one was there in time for a play due to a shift. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Smith cashed in with an RBI single through the right side. Troy looked to have an answer in the bottom half. Montesa worked two full counts to begin the inning, one ending with a strikeout and a walk. He hit the next batter, bringing in McDougal. He was greeted with a flyout, moving a runner to third, then surrendered a walk. With the bases loaded, McDougal induced a groundout to Kresser, ending the scare.

After six innings, WVU led 6-0.

WVU added another run in the seventh. Ineich led off with a single and moved to second on a passed ball. Left fielder Ben Lumsden scored him by dropping a single into left-center field. Again, Troy looked to make a response in the bottom half. McDougal loaded the bases, cueing Bassinger from the bullpen. He struck out the first batter he faced, then saw a shallow flyout to Schoenfeld, with no movement from the runner at third base. He needed just three pitches to earn a strikeout, ending the Trojans’ threat.

The Mountaineers added more insurance with five runs in the ninth. Graveline and Ineich singled, putting runners on the corners. Kresser brought one in with a sacrfice fly and a Guzman double plated two. Kelly dropped a single out of reach of the second baseman for a run, then Schoenfeld grounded into a fielder’s choice for another. Estridge allowed the first two runners to reach, then got consecutive outs, ending the game.



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