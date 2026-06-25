WVU lands 2027 wide receiver Chase Guers

West Virginia added another piece to its 2027 recruiting class Thursday with a commitment from Slatington (Pa.) Blue Mountain wide receiver Chase Guers.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect picked the Mountaineers over offers from Syracuse, Cincinnati, Connecticut and Pitt.

Guers committed following an official visit to Morgantown and gives West Virginia another long target for wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett.

Guers brings impressive speed to the position. The receiver is the reigning PIAA Class AAA state champion in the 100-meter dash, posting a personal-best time of 10.48 seconds. He caught 35 passes for eight touchdowns as a junior and is viewed as a prospect with the size and speed to create matchup problems.

The Pennsylvania receiver is currently unrated by Rivals.

Guers is the 23rd commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class.



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