WVU lands two players on preseason All-Big 12 football team

West Virginia placed two players on the 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as selected by media members who cover the conference.

Senior running back Cam Cook earned first-team honors after arriving in Morgantown following a standout career, while junior fullback Kayden Luke also was named to the preseason team.

Cook enters his first season at West Virginia after one of the nation’s top rushing campaigns at Jacksonville State. The senior led the FBS with 1,659 rushing yards in 2025, earned Conference USA Player of the Year honors and scored 16 rushing touchdowns while adding 286 receiving yards.

Luke also is entering his first season with the Mountaineers after transferring from Arizona. The junior fullback established himself as one of the top lead blockers in the Big 12, helping the Wildcats rush for 1,981 yards last season while paving the way for one of the conference’s most productive ground games.

The Mountaineers were one of only a handful of programs with multiple offensive selections.

BYU running back LJ Martin,was voted the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after winning the conference Player of the Year award in 2025. Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker earned Preseason Newcomer of the Year honors.

Texas Tech led the conference with seven preseason all-league selections, followed by BYU with six. Houston had three players recognized.



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