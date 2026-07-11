WVU left-hander Maxx Yehl selected by Royals at No. 91 overall

West Virginia left-handed pitcher Maxx Yehl was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Yehl becomes the second Mountaineer pitcher chosen in the first three rounds after an outstanding 2026 season in which he earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors and helped lead West Virginia to its first College World Series appearance.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound left-hander returned from Tommy John surgery to anchor the Mountaineers’ weekend rotation, eventually settling into the Friday night role. He finished the season with a 9-3 record and a 2.13 ERA across 97.0 innings, striking out 112 batters while issuing just 26 walks.

Yehl also earned unanimous All-American honors, landing first-team recognition from D1 Baseball, the College Baseball Foundation and Perfect Game. He was named a finalist for National Pitcher of the Year and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

A native of Portville, New York, Yehl spent four seasons at West Virginia, making 41 appearances. He finished his collegiate career with a 12-3 record, a 2.91 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 154.1 innings.

Wondering what other WVU fans are saying? Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →