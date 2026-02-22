WVU loses first game of the season 4-1 to Liberty

No. 25 West Virginia lost its first game of the season 4-1 to Liberty at Worthington Field in Lynchburg, Virginia, on the back end of a doubleheader Saturday.

Free bases were the downfall of the Mountaineers, who recorded more hits than the Flames, 10-2. But Liberty totaled seven walks, capitalizing in the second inning.

WVU put up a fight in the ninth inning, loading the bases with no outs, but failed to plate a run.

Shortstop Matt Ineich drove in the Mountaineers’ only RBI in the fifth inning with a double.

Right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa got the ball for the Mountaineers and hurled six innings with nine strikeouts. Montesa fired 72 pitches, walking five batters and allowing four earned runs, taking the loss.

For Liberty, right-hander Bradley Zayac got the start and neutralized WVU’s offense, working 4.1 innings with four strikeouts, allowing just one earned run.

To begin the game, second baseman Gavin Kelly singled to right field, then stole second base. An out followed before center fielder Armani Guzman walked. A groundout moved Kelly to third base, eventually leading to Kelly getting thrown out at the plate on a steal attempt.

Montesa earned two strikeouts, allowing one runner with a walk in the bottom half.

Liberty scored its first runs of the weekend in the second inning. Montesa surrendered a walk and hit two batters to load the bases. With two outs, Tanner Marsh snuck a ball past a diving Guzman for a base-clearing triple.

Liberty led 3-0 after two innings.

In the fourth inning, Guzman led off with a double down the right field line. After a strikeout, Guzman advanced to third with a sacrifice fly from left fielder Paul Schoenfeld. Catcher Matthew Graveline grounded out to third to end the inning.

WVU got on the board in the fifth inning. Right fielder Brock Wills and first baseman Brodie Kresser hit singles. A strikeout followed, then Kelly flew out to right field, allowing Wills to get to third base. Ineich hit a ground-rule double, scoring Wills and putting runners on second and third.

Liberty went to the bullpen, bringing in right-hander Cooper Harrington with two outs. The first batter he saw was Guzman, who worked a 3-2 count before looking at strike three to end the inning.

Montesa was relieved by right-hander Chase Meyer, who struggled with command, hitting two batters and surrendering a walk. With the bases loaded, Meyer got a strikeout on a full count to keep the score at 3-1.

Liberty added some insurance in the sixth inning. Meyer started the inning with a walk, and the runner advanced to third base after two wild pitches. John Simmons scored the runner with a sacrifice fly, where Wills had trouble with the exchange in right field.

In the seventh inning, WVU put ducks on the pond as Kresser hit a leadoff single and Kelly reached on an error. Liberty eliminated the scoring chance as Ineich grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom half, right-hander David Hagen entered the game and worked a clean inning. Hagen came out for the eighth inning and recorded two outs before WVU went to southpaw Bryson Thacker, who retired the first batter he saw.

Entering the ninth inning, WVU trailed 4-1.

With their back against the wall, the Mountaineers started a rally as Graveline led off with a single and was moved to third base after a base hit from Wills. Liberty went to the bullpen, bringing in right-hander Aydan Decker-Petty.

Kresser was walked on four pitches in Decker-Petty’s first at-bat, loading the bases. Infielder Zahir Barjam was brought into the game to pinch-hit and worked a 2-0 count before Liberty went to the bullpen again, bringing in right-hander Jake Potts.

Barjam worked a 3-2 count before looking at strike three. In the next at-bat, Kelly was fooled by a curveball in the dirt for strike three, thus bringing up Ineich, who was struck out swinging, ending the game.

