WVU moves up in D1Baseball rankings after 3-1 week

West Virginia’s steady climb in the national rankings continued Monday after a 3-1 week that featured plenty of offense and another strong weekend showing.

Moving up in the rankings

The Mountaineers moved from No. 24 to No. 23 in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll following a 19-6 midweek win over Ohio and a 2-1 series victory against Kennesaw State. It’s a modest bump, but it reflects what West Virginia has done through the first 10 games.

The Mountaineers are now 8-2 overall, matching their second-best start through 10 games since 2021.

The week started with an offensive explosion against Ohio, where West Virginia plated 19 runs and created separation early. That momentum carried into the weekend, as the Mountaineers outscored Kennesaw State 21-5 during the first two games of the series to lock it up before dropping a tight 7-6 finale.

A step back in Baseball America’s rankings

While D1Baseball moved West Virginia up a spot, Baseball America slid the Mountaineers from No. 20 to No. 21 despite the 3-1 week. The outlet still noted the dominant stretches, highlighting the 19-6 win over Ohio and the decisive first two games against Kennesaw State.

Baseball America also pointed to Division II transfer Dawson Montesa as a standout performer. The right-hander turned in his best outing of the season Friday, striking out 11 with one walk while allowing one run on four hits across seven innings. Montesa entered the year as Baseball America’s No. 69 overall transfer portal prospect, and he looked the part in that start.

Through 10 games, West Virginia has shown balance. The lineup has produced crooked numbers, the weekend rotation has delivered quality innings, and the Mountaineers have consistently put themselves in position to win series. That formula is what matters most in February and early March.

More opportunities this week

The next opportunity comes quickly.

West Virginia returns to action with a two-game set against Radford on March 3 and March 4 before hosting Columbia for a three-game series March 6 through March 8.

If the Mountaineers continue stacking series wins, the climb in the polls should take care of itself.

