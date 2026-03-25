WVU one-hits Marshall in 3-0 victory

No. 17 West Virginia defeated in-state rival Marshall 3-0 at Jack Cook Field in Huntington Tuesday night.

Marshall recorded its lone hit in the seventh inning. The Mountaineers came out of the gate hot, scoring a run in the first three innings, but did not cross the plate again, collecting seven game hits.

Activated for the first time in six games, right-hander David Hagen made his return to the mound for his third start of the season. Hagen worked three innings with three strikeouts, not allowing a hit and walking two batters.

In relief, right-hander Ian Korn delivered the second hitless outing. Working three innings, fanning three batters and allowing just one free pass.

Entering in the seventh inning was right-hander Reese Bassinger. He allowed the lone hit, but countered with five strikeouts on two innings of work.

Right-handed pitcher David Perez earned his fifth save of the season, now leading the Big 12. Perez earned a strikeout and used some help from his infield to end the game.

In total, the Mountaineer staff struck out 12 Marshall hitters, allowing eight free passes.

To begin the game, shortstop Matt Ineich and center fielder Paul Scoenfeld saw singles with an out in between. Catcher Matthew Graveline dropped a single to right field, loading the bases. Left fielder Brock Wills opened the scoring with a fielder’s choice.

Hagen toed the rubber and retired the side with three groundouts on six pitches, as WVU left the first inning holding a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, two walks put runners on first and second base, with two outs mixed in. Second baseman Gavin Kelly plopped a single in front of the center fielder for an RBI. The next batter, Kelly, was caught stealing. He made it to the base safely, but he could not keep his body on the bag as the shortstop held the tag.

Another one-two-three inning from Hagen, striking out two, advanced the game to the third inning as the Mountaineers led 2-0.

Leading off the third inning, Schoenfeld ripped a double down the right field line and stole third base after a groundout. First baseman Brodie Kresser singled to center field for the Mountaineers’ third run in as many innings.

In the bottom half, Marshall saw its first runner reach, leading to a scoring opportunity. Hagen allowed a walk, then retired the next two batters, but a sacrifice fly advanced the runner to third. A walk put runners on the corners before a strikeout ended the chance.

WVU saw its first inning without a runner reach base in the fourth before right-hander Ian Korn started the bottom half. Korn saw four hitters, walking one and using his defense for all three outs.

Fast forward to the sixth inning, WVU mustered one runner with a walk, but a flyout ended the inning. Korn saw trouble in his return to the mound. After a groundout, he hit the next two batters. He rallied, fanning the next two batters.

After WVU went down in order in the seventh inning, Bassinger entered the game. He allowed the Herds’ first hit, then allowed the runner to advance after a wild pickoff throw. With no outs and a runner on second, WVU manager Steve Sabins used a quick mound visit. Whatever was said worked. Bassinger struck out the next two hitters and ended the inning with a popout in foul ground.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU led 3-0.

WVU went down in order, returning Bassinger. He struck out the first two batters, then surrendered a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He needed just three pitches to earn a strikeout, with a slider in the dirt, sending the game to the ninth.

In the ninth, Marshall sat down at WVU in order, bringing in Perez. He struck out the first batter he faced, then surrendered a walk. A three-six double play ended the game, as Kresser stepped on first, then made a spinning throw to Ineich, who got the tag in time.

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