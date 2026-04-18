WVU overcomes significant injuries defeating Houston 7-1

No. 15 West Virginia bounced back with a 7-1 win against Houston inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Saturday afternoon.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl got the start for the Mountaineers, but his outing was cut short due to an injury. Throwing two innings, Yehl was not quite as sharp as he’s been, allowing two hits and walks each. Notably, his velocity was down as he struggled with command. Just one batter into the third inning, he was removed after an evaluation from the trainer.

Putting salt in the wound, catcher Gavin Kelly exited the game at the same time as Yehl. After a collision at first base in his first at-bat, Kelly was visibly shaken up. He moved from behind the plate to second base in the second inning, but the plug was pulled on him as Yehl went down.

After Yehl’s departure, right-hander Ian Korn entered on short notice and was terrific. He hurled five innings, allowing just four runners to reach with one earned run and four punchouts. He improves to 3-0 on the season, lowering his ERA to 3.22.

First baseman Brodie Kresser returned to the lineup for his first start since April 4, after battling a lingering back injury. He reached safely in all four at-bats with two hits and RBIs each. Left fielder Brock Wills saw two hits as well, recording an RBI.

Beginning the game, Yehl faced the minimum, but he allowed a runner from a walk before he later earned a pickoff. WVU saw one runner reach in its turn. Kelly bunted to first base and dove headfirst into the bag, knocking the ball out of Riley Jackson’s glove. Kelly was shaken up after the play, needing evaluation from the trainer, but stayed in the game.

In the third inning, WVU lost its two best players. Yehl saw just one batter, ending in a walk, before being removed from the game, and Kelly was substituted out at the same time. Korn entered the game and saw a groundout, then threw a passed ball, putting the runner on third. A walk before two strikeouts ended Houston’s threat.

The Mountaineers went down in order as the game remained scoreless through three innings.

In the fifth inning, WVU took its first lead of the series. Korn faced the minimum before Kresser saw an uncompetitive walk. Right fielder Armani Guzman grounded into a fielder’s choice, replacing Kresser at first. Guzman stole second and third base before catcher Matthew Graveline laid down a sacrifice bunt, plating him. Wills followed with a near homer, tripling off the top of the center field wall. Shortstop Matt Ineich walked on four pitches before second baseman Matt Robaugh was robbed of his second hit by a diving play from Tyler Cox at shortstop.

WVU led 1-0 after five innings.

Korn worked another three-up, three-down inning in the sixth before WVU opened up the game with three runs. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld walked on four pitches, then stole second base. A groundout moved him to third before another walk. Guzman dropped down a bunt, beating the throw, plating Schoenfeld. Graveline and Wills both totaled RBI singles, capping the frame.

Entering the seventh inning, WVU led 4-0.

Starting the seventh, Korn allowed consecutive base hits. With runners on the corners, he induced a four-six-three double play, while a run crossed the plate. A flyout ended the inning.

The Mountaineers got to the plate and added three more runs. A groundout started the inning, then Schoenfeld singled and picked up his third stolen base of the game. Designated hitter Sean Smith cashed in on the opportunity with an RBI single to center field. Third baseman Tyrus Hall picked up a double before Kresser plated both with a single up the middle.

Right-hander Resse Bassinger entered in the eighth inning as WVU led 7-1. He faced the minimum, ending with a strikeout. The Mountaineers went down in order, sending the game to the ninth.

Bassinger returned to the hill and struck out two with a popout, ending the game.

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