WVU played to its strengths in victory over Troy 

West Virginia claimed its first College World Series win in program history, defeating Troy 7-5. In a seesaw battle, the Mountaineers ultimately came out on top by playing to their identity. Manager Steve Sabins discussed key moments in the game and how his club is no stranger to adversity.

The game was tight throughout as both teams had counters when the other did damage. With nine hits each, the deciding factor was two errors made by Troy. Sabins credited the competitive edge the Trojans played with.

“I thought the guys played great. Want to make sure I spent a little bit of time on just how well Troy played, how well coached they are and how competitive that team is,” Sabins said. “What Skylar Meade has done with that program is nothing short of incredible. They deserve a ton of credit.”

Winning With The Glove

One of Troy’s errors led to a West Virginia run in the first inning with Armani Guzman stealing home. In a game played so tightly, execution with the leather was vital. Sabins shouted out a few plays that were game changers.

“Tyrus Hall’s diving play in the sixth hole and Brodie Kresser handled the ball really well,” Sabins said. “It started with Gavin Kelly at second base early in that game. Left-handed hitter hit a ball at the middle, and he went like a bent knee slide, and then set his feet and threw a strike to first base. Those are just game changers.”

Bottom Order Rallies

The bottom of the order also put WVU in a prime spot to score. Looking at the box score, you see Hall’s big day with four RBI. But the guys in front of him deserve as much respect. Matt Ineich and Kresser scored two runs each time they reached. Ben Lumsden laid down two sacrifice bunts, putting both runners in scoring position.

Sabins praised the bottom of the order for pacing the offense.

“They have just been tremendous and doing great. I don’t know that Lumsden has a sacrifice bunt on the season, so to have two really big ones was huge,” he said.

Mountaineer Brand Of Baseball

That station-to-station approach, backed by great defense, has been the identity of the Mountaineers all season. Even being on college baseball’s biggest stage, that did not change who they are. Sabins explained how they stay true to themselves, not worrying about added conditions.

“This was game 61 for the Mountaineers, and to get here in West Virginia, you’re practicing long, hard days,” Sabins said. “You get back from Christmas break, you’re in sleet, and you’re in snow, and you’re in freezing temperatures.

This has united the Mountaineers in more ways than one, helping them battle through adversity.

“The amount of hotel eggs that you’ve eaten, together with the amount of time that you’ve spent together and the adversity and ups and downs. You just end up becoming really close with the team,” he said.



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