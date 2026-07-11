WVU right-hander Dawson Montesa selected by Cardinals at No. 72 overall

West Virginia right-handed pitcher Dawson Montesa heard his name called much earlier than many expected, as the St. Louis Cardinals selected him with the 72nd overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Montesa had been projected by MLB.com as the No. 161 overall prospect entering the draft, making his selection one of the bigger surprises of the opening rounds.

The Glendale, New York native arrived in Morgantown this season after spending two years at Division II Adelphi, where he established himself as one of the top pitchers in the country.

In his only season at West Virginia, Montesa made 14 starts and finished 6-5 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 72 innings. Despite some inconsistency earlier in the year, his combination of velocity and swing-and-miss ability clearly caught the attention of the Cardinals.

Scouts were intrigued by Montesa’s upside and athleticism, particularly given his age. He will not turn 21 until September.

Montesa became the latest former Division II arm to develop into a professional prospect at West Virginia.

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