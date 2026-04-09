WVU run rules Marshall 12-2

In its second meeting this season, No. 17 West Virginia defeated Marshall 12-2 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers are now 2-0 against their in-state rival this season.

WVU tallied 15 hits with multiple big days at the plate. Left fielder Sean Smith recorded two doubles and RBIs. Second baseman drove in two runs with two singles and a double. Three more Mountaineers totaled two hit nights.

On the mound for the Mountaineers was right-hander David Hagen for his usual midweek outing. He went two innings with a strikeout, allowing an earned run on two hits across 47 pitches at a 59% rate. The typical precise Hagen surrendered two walks.

The bulk of the innings came from right-hander Ian Korn. He fired three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and hits allowed through 36 pitches, earning the win, improving to 2-0 on the season.

To start the game, Hagen used six pitches for two quick outs. He then lost command, walking the next two batters before a strikeout ended the inning.

WVU came up and immediately got on the board. Shortstop Matt Ineich led off with a single and advanced on a passed ball. Kelly’s 10-pitch at-bat ended with an RBI single. After a fielder’s choice put Kelly out, Smith roped a double to center field. First baseman layed down a perfect bunt, stopping right on the first base line for a single, bringing in a run. Guzman was then caught stealing, while Smith scored on the throwdown.

After one inning, WVU led 3-0.

Marshall got a run back in the second inning. After an out, Hagen allowed a hit, then a lineout occurred. With two outs, a stolen base put a runner in scoring position, leading to Jack Smith’s RBI single up the middle. A diving play to Guzman’s glove side, where he got up and stepped on his bag, ended the inning.

In the bottom half, WVU added two runs. After an out, third baseman Tyrus Hall and Ineich singled. Kelly smacked a double the other way, slicing away from the right fielder for two RBIs. After two walks, designated hitter Matthew Robaugh struck out, ending the frame.

Left-hander Ben McDougal started the third inning for his first appearance since Feb. 14. He hit the first two batters he saw, then allowed an RBI single to AJ Havrilla. A flyout and a five-four-three double play ended the frame. WVU put a runner on second base in its turn, as Hall walked and recorded a steal, but nothing more.

Through three innings, WVU led 5-2.

To start the fourth inning, Korn entered the game and worked a one-two-three inning. Marshall worked around a leadoff walk to Kelly with three consecutive outs.

The fifth inning ended with a perfect relay, gunning down a Marshall runner at the plate. Two outs started the frame, before Havrilla placed a single where center fielder Paul Schoenfeld cut the ball off, running to his left. He fired a bullet to Kelly, who put a perfect throw into catcher Matthew Graveline‘s glove, who got the tag down in time.

The Mountaineers tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning. Graveline singled before Hall moved him over with a sacrifice bunt. Two walks between a flyout had the bases loaded with two outs. A wild pitch allowed Graveline to score, then Smith ripped another double for two more runs.

Entering the seventh inning, WVU led 8-2.

With right-hander Carson Estridge on the mound, WVU ended another inning with another incredible throw from the outfield. With runners on first and second base and two outs, Cooper Hinson recorded a single to right fielder Brock Wills, who came up firing, throwing a one-hopper to the plate, nabbing a Marshall runner.

In the Mountaineers’ turn at the plate, Guzman singled and stole second base. Wills rode his momentum with an RBI single. Graveline followed with a double, putting Wills on third. Hall grounded into a fielders chocie, allowing Graveline to cross the plate.

After seven innings, WVU led 10-2.

Estridge worked out of an eighth-inning jam with his own fielding. A strikeout started the frame, then two runners reached through a walk and a single. Cam Harthan hit a sharp grounder where the lengthy Estridge snagged it, firing to Ineich, who made the turn just in time to Guzman.

In the bottom half, Kelly singled before Schonefeld placed a double to the right field corner. A strikeout before Guzman grounded into a fielder’s choice scored Kelly. Zahir Barjam saw a pinch hit single, scoring Schoenfeld, ending the game.

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