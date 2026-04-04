WVU Shutout by UCF 5-0

No. 23 West Virginia was defeated 5-0 against No. 23 UCF at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Friday night.

Missed opportunities halted any momentum WVU started. With just three hits, seven Mountaineers were left on base as they did not record a hit with a runner on in 15 chances. On the other hand, UCF accumulated 10 hits and was 4-for-13 with runners on.

Toeing the rubber for the Mountaineers was right-hander Dawson Monetsa. In four innings, he worked seven strikeouts, but UCF’s timely hitting prevented a longer outing. Montesa allowed three earned runs on five hits, walking one batter across 81 pitches.

To start the game, Montesa worked a scoreless frame with two strikeouts. The bottom half ended with a scary situation. After center fielder Paul Schoenfeld roped a two-out single, designated hitter Sean Smith drilled a 105 mph liner off pitcher Braden Smith’s face, who immediately went down. He was able to get up with assistance from the training staff, giving a thumbs up to his dugout and the standing ovation crowd on his way off the field.

After the nearly 20-minute delay, UCF cracked the scoring column first in the second inning. Montesa started with a strikeout, then allowed a single. A slow roller to first baseman Brodie Kresser earned an out, but advanced a runner to second base. DeAmez Ross took advantage of the opportunity, smacking an RBI single up the middle.

One more run was added from UCF in the third inning. With two outs, Andrew Willamson blasted a 409-foot homer off the batter’s eye in center field.

Through three innings, UCF led 3-0.

In the bottom half, WVU was gifted two runners. To lead off the inning, catcher Matthew Graveline tapped a ball to the pitcher’s armside, who threw wild to first, allowing Graveline to reach second. With two outs, second baseman Gavin Kelly was hit by a pitch before Schoenfeld struck out, ending the inning.

The Knights tacked on another run in the fourth inning. Montesa surrendered a walk to start the inning, before a single to right field with a strikeout in between. Ross placed a single down the left field line, plating a run.

UCF plated one more run as right-hander Ian Korn started the fifth inning. A strikeout started the inning, but a Williamson single put a runner on. John Smih III spanked a double to right center field, scoring Williamson.

In the bottom half, another scoring opportunity was missed by the Mountaineers. Right fielder Armani Guzman led off with a single to right field. After an out, Guzman took off, stealing second base. With a runner in scoring position, a groundout and a strikeout ended the chance.

Korn faced the minimum in the sixth inning before WVU failed to connect on another less than two-out scoring opportunity. Kelly led off the frame with a single, and Schoenfeld struck out. Sean Smith was hit by a pitch, then fielder Brock Wills advanced Kelly to third with a flyout. Kresser hit a funky grounder off the mound that bounced high into the shortstop’s glove, who fired a strike to get him at first.

In the seventh inning, Williamson hit his second home run of the day, going the other way over, barely staying fair next to the left field pole. In WVU’s turn, Guzman reached on a throwing error, but three outs followed, stranded him at second.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU trailed 5-0.

Korn struck out the first batter in the eighth, then allowed a single. A tailor-made double play to shortstop Matt Ienich, who stepped on second base and beat the quick Ross at first, ended the frame. The Mountaineers went down in order in their turn.

For the ninth inning, right-hander Weston Smith came into the game. He worked a one-two-three inning, ending with a strikeout.

In WVU’s last chance, Kresser started the inning with a strikeout. Wills grounded out before Guzman flewout, ending the game.

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