WVU shuts down Liberty, starts season 5-0

In a pitchers’ duel, West Virginia defeated Liberty 2-0 at Worthington Field in Lynchburg, Virginia, on the front end of a doubleheader Saturday.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl got the ball for WVU and earned the win. After making it through just two innings last week, Yehl fired four innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit, with no runs.

Right-handed pitcher Jaxon Lucas started for the Flames. Throwing an effective five innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.

True freshman David Perez worked a 1.1 inning save with three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

With just six hits from the Mountaineers, designated hitter Sean Smith drove in the Mountaineers’ only RBI with a double in the fifth inning.

Through the first three innings, Lucas was perfect, while Yehl allowed three runners, none of whom made it past second base.

WVU saw its first hit in the fourth inning. Center fielder Armani Guzman laid down a bunt on the third base line. He stole second base, but a strikeout from right fielder Matthew Graveline ended the inning.

In the fifth inning, WVU scored the game’s first run. Left fielder Paul Schoenfeld led off with a double to left field. In the next at-bat, Smith doubled himself down the right field line, scoring Schoenfeld.

The Mountaineers went with a pitching change in the bottom half, bringing in right-hander Ian Korn. He allowed two singles but stranded both runners on base.

In the sixth inning, catcher Gavin Kelly reached after getting hit by a pitch. Shortstop Matt Ineich moved Kelly to third with a single to right field, before center fielder Armani Guzman hit into a double play, but allowed Kelly to score.

WVU led 2-0 heading into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, second baseman Brodie Kresser took a hit away from the Flames with a diving play on a line drive up the middle. Korn sat the next batter down with a strikeout, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, right-handed Carson Estridge entered the game for the Mountaineers. Estridge earned a strikeout and groundout to start the inning, but hit and walked the next batters he faced. WVU then went to true Perez, who struck out the first batter he faced.

Entering the ninth inning, WVU held a 2-0 lead.

The Mountaineers went down in order in the top half. Perez returned to the mound and sat the down the side in order, with two strikeouts and a flyout, ending the game.

