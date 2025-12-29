WVU signees Sieg and Latimer earn major national and state honors

Two future Mountaineers closed out their high school careers with some of the highest individual honors available, further validating what West Virginia landed in its most recent signing class.

Amari Latimer named Mr. Georgia

West Virginia running back signee Amari Latimer was named the 2025 Mr. Georgia Award winner by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, recognizing the top high school football player in the state.

Latimer powered Sandy Creek to a perfect 15-0 season and capped his senior year with a dominant stat line, rushing for 2,409 yards and 48 touchdowns. The four-star prospect consistently controlled games and finished his prep career as one of the most decorated players in school history.

The honor places Latimer among an elite group of Georgia standouts and underscores the level of production and physicality he brings to Morgantown.

Matt Sieg earns Maxwell finalist honors

West Virginia signee Matt Sieg was named one of seven finalists for the 2025 National High School Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club, while also earning selection to the Maxwell High School All-American Team.

Sieg’s resume is one of the most productive in WPIAL history. A three-time Pennsylvania Class 1A all-state selection and the all-time leading rusher at Fort Cherry, Sieg finished his career as the WPIAL’s all-time leader in total yardage and touchdowns.

The versatile athlete joins a finalist group that includes elite prospects from across the country, with the award set to be presented March 14, 2026 in Atlanta.

