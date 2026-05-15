WVU stays hot, defeating TCU 2-0

Yet to lose in May, No. 9 West Virginia defeated TCU 2-0 inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Thursday night.

This is now the eighth consecutive win for WVU as it makes ground on Kansas for the Big 12 lead with two games left.

In his second start of the season, right-hander Ian Korn delivered a scoreless six innings. He struck out six batters, allowing as many hits. Korn did not surrender a free pass, having to pitch out of multiple jams. His 100 pitches were a season-high, throwing 69% for strikes. His ERA lowered to 2.63, and he is 5-0 on the season.

WVU’s two runs came in the second inning. Two doubles, then a sacrifice bunt leading to a sacrifice fly, was it all it took to get the victory. Left fielder Matthew Graveline and second baseman Brodie Kresser were the ones to plate the runners. While designated hitter Sean Smith started the inning with a double, first baseman Armani Guzman gave himself up with the bunt.

The Mountaineers tallied just four hits, while TCU collected seven.

To begin the game, TCU squared up three balls, but they all resulted in outs. The first batter came just short of a home run, sending a pitch to the left field wall, but Graevline had a great jump, allowing him to make a leaping catch. When WVU came to the plate, it went down in order as well.

Korn worked another one-two-three inning, then WVU scored the first runs of the game. Designed hitter Sean Smith led off with a scoring double off the right-center field wall. Graveline then hit a double of his own, hugging the third base line for an RBI. First baseman Armani Guzman moved him over with a sacrifice bunt before second baseman Brodie Kresser hit a sacrifice fly to left field for a run.

In the third inning, TCU saw its first hit with two outs, then Korn retired the next batter. WVU saw one runner reach on a Gavin Kelly walk, but nothing more. In the fourth, Korn recorded all outs via the strikeout. The Mountaineers mustered just a walk and nothing more.

After four innings, WVU led 2-0.

Korn ran into some trouble in the fifth inning. After a strikeout started the frame, he allowed two singles with an out in between, putting runners on the corners. He then induced a weak groundout, where he charged in and fired to first, ending the scoring threat.

In the sixth inning, Korn avoided trouble again. After an out, he allowed two singles. He responded with two strikeouts, ending his outing with a scream of excitement, leaving the mound. After a single from Kelly, a double play, and a strikeout ended WVU’s turn.

Right-hander Carson Estridge started the seventh inning and allowed a hit to the first batter he faced. He then sat down the next three hitters. Another uneventful inning for the Mountaineers followed, going down in order.

Estridge returned for the eighth and worked a one-two-three frame with a strikeout. In WVU’s turn, it started a two-out rally, but couldn’t get some insurance. After two strikeouts, shortstop Matt Ineich and Kelly walked. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld struck out, ending the frame.

Coming back out for the ninth, Estridge struck out the first batter he saw. He then induced a groundout to short and another to first, completing the three-inning save.

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