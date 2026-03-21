WVU sweeps BYU, continues 5 game win streak

No. 20 West Virginia completed the sweep against BYU 11-1 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.

The game ended in the eighth inning due to a mercy rule.

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, WVU improves to 16-4 on the season and 5-1 in Big 12 play. This is the Mountaineers’ first sweep since the opening series against Georgia Southern.

Toeing the rubber for WVU was southpaw Maxx Yehl, who continued his dominant stretch of pitching. Yehl threw 96 pitches, 70 for strikes (72%) with 11 strikeouts on five hits, allowing one earned run across seven innings. The win improves Yehl to 4-0 on the season as he holds a .84 ERA.

The Mountaineer offense was charged by designated hitter Sean Smith, who was 2-for-3 with a home run and triple. Catcher Gavin Kelly totaled two RBIs, going 2-for-4.

To open the game, Yehl earned two strikeouts and a groundout while allowing two runners to reach. When WVU came up, BYU worked two quick outs. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld continued his hot hitting with a single, and right fielder Brock Wills added a base hit. A strikeout on a 3-2 count ended the inning.

In the second inning, Yehl struck out the side. WVU came up and scored four runs. An out started the chance, followed by a walk and a single from first baseman Armani Guzman. Third baseman Tyrus Hall shot a grounder to right field for an RBI. Hall then stole second base, and Guzman advanced home on the throw down. A groundout put Hall on third, where he stole home as the BYU pitcher used a lengthy windup. Wills plated the last run with a single up the middle.

The next two innings were quiet, with both teams putting limited runners on. Yehl earned three strikeouts through the frames, and WVU put three runners on base, all via walks. Notably, Schoenfeld recorded an out for the first time in the series, as he hit a hard line drive right at the center fielder.

After four innings, WVU led 4-0.

The fifth inning started with a flyout before BYU recorded a hit. Yehl struck out the next two batters. WVU came up and scored a run. Smith crushed a triple to the deepest part of center field before Guzman scored him with a sacrifice fly.

In the sixth inning, Yehl allowed his first run in his last 13 innings pitched. Crew McChesney deposited his sixth home run of the season over the left-center field wall.

WVU added three runs in the seventh inning. Smith jumped on a first-pitch fastball for a solo homer into the visitor’s bullpen. Guzman and Hall walked with two outs before catcher Gavin Kelly shot a line drive single to right field for two RBIs.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU led 8-1.

Right-hander Reese Bassinger started the eighth inning and worked a one-two-three inning with some impressive defensive plays. The first out came from a diving glove side play from Hall, who fired a bullet to first, beating the runner. The next batter hit a sharp grounder up the middle that was snagged by Bassinger, who flipped it to first. Bassinger earned a strikeout the next at-bat.

WVU ended the game in the bottom half. Four consecutive walks loaded the bases, and a run scored before Guzman reached on a fielder’s choice for an RBI. Hall ended the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.

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