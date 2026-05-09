WVU takes opener at Kansas behind Yehl's complete game

In game one of a series with massive implications, No. 15 West Virginia defeated No. 7 Kansas 4-1 inside Hoglund Ballpark on Friday night.

Currently, Kansas is ranked the highest it has ever been in school history. And even after the loss, the Jayhawks are atop the Big 12 confrence with a 20-5 league record. WVU follows in second place at 17-8. The Mountaineers handed Kansas its first home loss of conference play.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl got the start for the Mountaineers and dominated. He threw the Mountaineers’ second complete game of the season, fanning nine Jayhawks and allowing one earned run on six hits, offering a season-high 124 pitches. His ERA lowered to 2.04 as he improved to 7-1 on the year.

Catcher Gavin Kelly continued his hot hitting with a home run in the third inning. He has now hit five home runs in the last four games. Third baseman Tyrus Hall also went deep with a solo shot in the seventh. First baseman Armani Guzman showcased his speed, going 3-for-4 with two infield singles and scoring an important run.

The game was well-balanced as WVU recorded eight hits, while Kansas totaled six. But the timely Mountaineer hitting, behind two homers, proved to be the difference.

To begin the game, Kansas’s starters, Dominic Voegele, looked very sharp, striking out the side. Then, Yehl worked a one-two-three frame of his own with a strikeout.

In the second inning, WVU saw its first action on the base paths, but couldn’t convert a run. With two outs, Guzman singled. He stole second base, and the throw went into center field, allowing him to move to third. Second baseman Brodie Kresser walked before a groundout to first ended the chance.

In the bottom half, Kansas applied the same pressure, but the defense of Kresser quieted the chance. Yehl allowed singles to the first two batters he saw. He then induced a slow roller grounder to Kresser, who just barely applied the tag on the runner, then fired to first in time for a double play. The next batter grounded to the shifted Kresser, left of the second base bag, who made a play running in.

The first run of the game came in the third inning. With two outs, catcher Gavin Kelly launched a 394-foot solo blast over the right-center field wall. In Kansas’s turn, Yehl allowed another leadoff single, then worked three consecutive outs, ending with a strikeout.

WVU added two runs in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Sean Smith led off the inning with a triple off the tall center field wall. After a strikeout, he was brought in with an infield single from Guzman. Kresser singled on a hit and run, sending Guzman to third. In the next at-bat, Kresser stole second base, and Guzman came home on the throw, just barely beating the tag, needing a replay interview to uphold the call.

Yehl saw the minimum in the bottom half, as WVU led 3-0 after four innings.

A quiet fifth inning occurred with only one Jayhawk reaching. Then WVU came up short of a scoring opportunity in the sixth. With two outs, Guzman saw another infield single, and Kresser walked. A wild pitch advanced both runners a base, but a strikeout from right fielder Brock Wills ended the frame.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kansas scored its first run. Yehl surrendered a double to begin the frame and walked the next batter. A fielder’s choice, getting the force at second base, was the first out before a sacrifice fly to left field from Brady Ballinger plated a run. Yehl induced a groundout, limiting damage to end the inning.

After six innings, WVU led 3-1.

The Mountaineers responded with a run in the seventh inning. Leading off the frame, Hall deposited his fourth home run of the season over the right-center field wall. WVU did nothing more in the inning. Yehl came back out and worked a scoreless inning after a one-out single.

Through seven innings, WVU led 4-1.

In hopes of breaking the game open, WVU put more traffic on the bases in the eighth inning. Left fielder Matthew Graveline began the inning with a walk, with two outs following. Wills was hit with a pitch, then a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position. Hall hit a hard liner, but it was right at Kansas’s right fielder, ending the frame. Yehl faced the minimum in the bottom half, sending the game to the ninth.

WVU saw one runner with a walk from shortstop Matt Ineich in the ninth, but nothing more. This sent Yehl back to the mound with a chance at the first complete game of his career. He began the frame with a strikeout, then surrendered a walk. After a mound visit, Yehl induced a very weak groundout to Kelly behind the plate. He then earned a strikeout to end the game.

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