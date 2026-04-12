WVU takes series at Texas Tech behind 18 hits, strong outing from Cole

No. 17 West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 10-2, taking the series inside Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park Sunday afternoon.

Right-hander Chansen Cole got the ball for WVU and was tremendous. He fired a season-high eight innings with four strikeouts, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks. Cole moves to 5-1 on the season.

WVU totaled 18 knocks, five of which were extra-base hits. Three quick runs through the first two innings gave the Mountaineers the lead, which they never gave back. Seven runs across the eighth and ninth innings put the game away.

Right fielder Brock Wills had a big day at the plate, accounting for three RBIs on two hits. Designated hitter Sean Smith saw four hits with two RBIs. Six Mountaineers totaled two or more hits.

In the fourth inning, left fielder Matthew Graveline earned his 200th career collegiate hit.

The Mountaineers began the game with loud contact, starting with a leadoff double off the left field wall from shortstop Matt Ineich. Catcher Gavin Kelly moved him over with a sharply hit sacrifice fly to right field. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld just missed a home run, flying a fastball off the top of the right field wall, resulting in an RBI triple. Smith brought in a run with an infield single to the shortstop.

In the bottom half, Cole retired the first two batters, then allowed a walk. A Logan Hughes base hit moved the runner to third base, while he advanced to second on the throw from Schoenfeld. Cole picked up a strikeout, ending the threat.

WVU added a run in the second inning. First baseman Armani Guzman led off, sneaking a grounder past the diving first baseman, hugging the line for a double. Guzman used his speed, advancing to third base on a short sacrifice fly to center field from Graveline. Wills secured an RBI with a groundout to shortstop before Ineich was robbed of an extra base hit by a diving play from Hughes in left field.

In TTU’s turn, Cole induced a groundout to start the inning. Tracer Lopez saw a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. The next batter grounded to short, where Lopez took off for third base. Ineich fired quickly to Tyrus Hall on the bag, beating Lopez for the second out. Another groundout ended the inning.

Kelly led off the third inning with an infield single, then was picked off at first base during the next at-bat. A flyout before singles from Smith and Hall put runners on first and second before an inning-ending flyout.

Texas Tech ran into another out in a prime scoring opportunity in the bottom half. Jesse Rusinek led off with a double down the right field line and made it to third base after a sacrifice fly. Connor Shouse hit a chopper to Hall’s backhand as Rusinek took off for the plate. Hall threw home to Kelly, who applied the tag for the out before a flyout ended the inning.

Through three innings, WVU’s seven hits fueled a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Graveline picked up his 200th career collegiate hit before Wills was thrown out at second, trying to stretch a single into a double. Ineich grounded out, ending the frame.

Cole worked around two singles before forcing an inning-ending five-four-three double play.

TTU got on the board in the sixth inning. After an out, Cole allowed a walk before Matt Quintanar doubled to the left field corner. Lopez hit a deep fly ball for a sacrifice RBI before a groundout ended the inning.

Entering the seventh inning, WVU led 3-1.

In the seventh, Ineich was the only Mountaineer to reach with a single. Cole returned to the mound and avoided a TTU threat. Starting the frame with an out, Rusinek singled and stole second base in the following at-bat. He was moved to third on a deep fly to Schoenfeld. Cole picked up his final strikeout, letting out a scream after the swing and miss.

WVU broke the game open with three runs in the eighth inning. Smith started the inning with a single, and Hall followed with a double to left field. Zahir Barjam appeared as a pinch hitter, plating Smith and moving Hall over with a sacrifice fly. Guzman walked, then stole second base, setting up Wills for a two RBI single through the crept in infield.

Cole faced the minimum in the bottom half, sending the game to the ninth inning as WVU led 6-1.

In the ninth, Kelly roped a two-strike double into the right-center field gap and advanced to third on a groundout from Schoenfeld. Smith lined a fastball off the Red Raider pitcher, Bryce Suiter, where the ball deflected towards the third base dugout, allowing Kelly to score. Suiter stayed in the game, walking Hall before being removed. Max Molessa entered as a pinch hitter, driving a ball off the pitcher’s foot, dropping for a single, loading the bases. Guzman and Graveline both delivered two RBI singles.

Entering the bottom half, WVU led 10-1.

Lopez singled, opening the frame, and Cole hit the next batter, ending his day. Southpaw Ben McDougal entered the game with runners on first and second. The first batter he faced fouled out in foul ground to Guzman before he loaded the bases by hitting a batter. McDougal walked in a run before he was brought out of the game.

Right-hander Ian Korn was brought in for the final two outs. Korn saw a flyout and a lineout, ending the game.

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