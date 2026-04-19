WVU takes the series with 7-3 win over Houston

No. 15 West Virginia 7-3 Houston, securing the series win inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

With its eighth series win, the Mountaineers improve to 27-9 overall and 12-6 in conference play. There are four more series left in the season, split between two home and away contests.

Houston did not record a hit until the eighth inning, totaling just two all game.

For his 10th start of the season, right-hander Chansen Cole worked a hitless five innings. With two walks, Cole struck out five Cougars en route to his sixth win of the season. The strong outing lowered his ERA to 2.82.

Second baseman Brodie Kresser and catcher Matthew Graveline both hit home runs, charging the offense. They both totaled two hits, with Kresser driving in two runs and Graveline bringing in one. Combined, WVU totaled 10 hits and five free passes against six Cougar arms.

Houston saw one runner reach to start the game after a muffed throw from first baseman Armani Guzman, but Cole ended the frame scoreless with a strikeout.

WVU came up and immediately got in the scoring column. Two walks started their turn, then third baseman Tyrus Hall was robbed of extra bases by a diving play by the Cougars’ third baseman, ending in an out at second. With runners on the corners, Hall stole second, and center fielder Paul Schoenfeld advanced home on the throw down.

The next inning, Cole faced the minimum before WVU added another run. Guzman led off with a hustle double dropped in front of the center fielder. He was able to score after a throwing error from the pitcher. Guzman looked dead in the water with a large lead, but the mishandle from the second baseman allowed him to take off.

Cole worked two more clean frames before the Mountaineers scored their third run in the fourth inning. Guzman led off with a single up the middle and stole second base. Graveline smoked a grounder under the second baseman’s glove, putting the ball in the outfield, allowing Guzman to score.

Entering the fifth inning, WVU led 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, two runs were tacked on by the Mountaineers. Hall singled up the middle, then shortstop Matt Ineich grounded out for the second out. Kresser delivered a two-run homer over the left field wall, traveling 388 feet.

Right-hander Carson Estridge entered the game to start the sixth and worked a one-two-three inning. WVU came up and brought home two runs. Graveline deposited a 419-foot homer off the batter’s eye, starting its turn. With a runner on, right fielder Brock Wills dopped a sacrifice bunt, then left fielder Sean Smith smacked an RBI single off the wall in left.

After six innings, WVU led 7-0.

Estridge came back out for the seventh inning and allowed a walk to the first batter. A lineout and strikeout ended his outing, before southpaw Bryson Thacker came in relief, seeing a walk and strikeout.

In the eighth inning, right-hander David Perez came into the game and surrendered Houston’s first hit of the game with a double to lead off the inning. He walked the next batter he faced before left-hander Ben McDougal came into the game. McDougal loaded the bases with a walk, then an error from Kresser on a routine grounder, and scored two runs. After a strikeout, Houston recorded sacrifce fly to right field, plating a run.

Through eight innings, the Mountaineers led 7-3.

In the ninth inning, WVU went to right-hander Reese Bassinger. He allowed a walk, then earned an infield popout. A flyout before a single extended the game, putting runners on the corners. Bassinger ended the game with a swinging strikeout.

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