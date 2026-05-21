WVU’s secret weapon out of the bullpen 

West Virginia possesses three All-Big 12 First Team pitchers, including Maxx Yehl, who earned Pitcher of the Year. While this trio is expected to throw the majority of the postseason innings, the Mountaineers have a secret weapon that could prove to be a major asset for them.

Right-hander Carson Estridge is in his senior season and has been one of WVU’s most reliable arms. He has experienced the postseason before, and without a doubt, will add more innings to end his Mountaineer tenure.

The Best Has Yet To Come

In Estridge’s first three seasons, he was good, but never delivered eye-popping numbers. He posted a 4.75 ERA and 131 strikeouts across 116 innings in 54 appearances. His best season was in 2024 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 42 frames.

Even with these numbers, manager Steve Sabins does not believe Estridge reached his full potential due to injuries.

“He hasn’t stayed healthy over the course of a season in his career here as a main player,” Sabins said.

New Delivery

To ensure he stays on the mound, the staff and Estridge decided to change his arm slot from over the top to a sidearm look. That adjustment took some time for him to master.

“At first, it was a little bit weird, and then as I settled in, it honestly felt pretty normal,” Estridge said. “Then it just got to exactly what I was throwing. I just had to get comfortable after a couple of weeks.”

The adjustment is evident because Estridge just posted his best statistical season. A career-low 2.73 ERA after allowing just nine earned runs and holding opponents to a .234 batting average put him on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list.

Adding Pitches

What helped him become even more successful was the addition of two new pitches.

“I developed a couple of pitches that work really well against hitters, a sinker and a splitter,” Estridge said.

The two pitches evolved in a fall bullpen with pitching coach Justin Oney. After the arm-slot change, Estridge knew he was “gross,” but what transpired next sent him to the next level.

“Very early in the fall I was throwing a bullpen with Oney, and I was like, ‘Hey, last two, I told you I’m pretty gross from the sidearm, so I threw it, and then he was like, ‘Here, try, try a sinker grip, so I was like, ‘All right,’ and I threw it, and it was like pretty disgusting. The numbers were really good,” Estridge said.

The new Biomechanics and Performance Center was vital in dialing in the new offerings. Of his 508 pitches thrown this season, Estridge believes the sinker and splitter are what he hurls the most.

“In the Bio Precision Lab, I was just throwing some sinkers and splitters, and we’re like, oh, these two pitches are like, like the best pitches in your arsenal,” he said. “So we got to work with it, and then it ended up just kind of being like just the main pitches that I throw, just because of how well they performed.”

Reliable Postseason Arm

Now with him in the best shape of his career, it comes at a great time for the Mountaineers. With the postseason looming, he has the most experience as a part of WVU’s roster amongst the pitching staff.

Through three postseason runs, Estridge has pitched in six games, throwing eight innings. He even made a start in the Big 12 Tournament in 2024, tossing 3.2 innings with three strikeouts, allowing two earned runs.

His most notable appearance came in an elimination game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional in 2024. Against North Carolina, Estridge entered in the seventh inning as the Mountaineers trailed 2-0. He fired 2.2 innings, not allowing a single hit and punching out six batters. Ultimately, WVU came up short, but his heroics kept it in the game.

While it’s unclear what Sabins will do with his pitching staff, you can rely on Yehl, Chansen Cole and Ian Korn to be on the mound the most. But with playoff experience in the blue and gold, Estridge is destined to toe the rubber in a big moment.

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