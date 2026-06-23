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WVU's Tyrus Hall named to College World Series All-Tournament Team

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Vernon Bailey@RivalsVernon
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West Virginia third baseman Tyrus Hall was recognized for his performance in Omaha after being named to the 2026 College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Hall was one of the key contributors during the Mountaineers’ historic run, batting .286 (4-for-14) with four RBI, three runs scored, a double and three walks over four games.

His biggest performance came in WVU’s 7-5 opening win over Troy, when he went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Hall delivered a two-run double before adding the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to help secure the program’s first College World Series victory.

The junior transfer from Bossier Parish CC finished his first season with the Mountaineers, hitting .279 with seven home runs and 38 RBI while providing steady defense at third base throughout the year.

Hall was one of 11 players selected to the College World Series All-Tournament Team.


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