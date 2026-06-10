Yehl, Kelly, Cole get All-American nods

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West Virginia had three members earn All-American honors. Redshirt junior Maxx Yehl was selected to the First Team by Perfect Game and the Second Team by the NCBWA. Sophomore Gavin Kelly saw Second Team honors by both Perfect Game and the NCBWA. Sophomore Chansen Cole was just selected to the NCBWA’s Second Team.

Maxx Yehl, LHP

Yehl collected 105 strikeouts, working a 2.10 ERA in 90 innings pitched, en route to a 9-2 season. His ERA led the Big 12 and currently sits No. 6 in the nation. Adding to his accolades, Yehl has already been given Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, NCBWA Co-District 2 Player of the Year and was named as one of five finalists for National Pitcher of the Year.

Gavin Kelly, 2B

Kelly has been one of the premier bats in the country, hitting .384 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI. He’s tallied 89 hits, 21 of which were doubles, adding three triples and has scored 66 runs. Kelly was recognized for his work at second base by both committees, as he has split time between catcher and up the middle. His 2026 accomplishments grew as he was named All-Big 12 First Team, the NCAA Morgantown Regional Most Valuable Player, and the NCBWA District 2 Co-Player of the Year.

Chansen Cole, RHP

Cole saw a 10-1 record when he toed the rubber, becoming the first double-digit win Mountaineer pitcher since 2003. He led the Big 12 and is eighth in the country in wins. In 94.2 innings, Cole struck out 106 batters, holding a 2.85 ERA. In his inaugural season at WVU, Cole has already earned All-Big 12 First Team and been selected to the Morgantown Regional All-Tournament Team.

All-Time

These three players are 29th, 30th and 31st All-Americans in program history. In total, Yehl and Kelly are just the sixth and seventh players honored by Perfect Game, the last being JJ Wetherholt in 2024. From the NCBWA, WVU has now put 16 players on that list, the last being Wetherholt in 2023. Yehl became the first Mountaineer to be made a First Team on any outlet since Wetherholt in 2023 and the third by Perfect Game, joining Wetherholt in 2023 and Alek Manoah in 2019.



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