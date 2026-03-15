Yehl throws a gem, WVU beats Baylor 8-0.

In the rubber match of its first Big 12 series, West Virginia defeated Baylor 8-0 at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark, Sunday afternoon.

WVU lost the first game of the three-game set, but back-to-back wins put WVU at 2-1 in conference play.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl toed the rubber for WVU and delivered another stellar outing. Yehl tossed eight innings with 12 strikeouts, allowing just four runners on 108 pitches. The win improves Yehl to 3-0 on the season.

At the plate, left fielder Matthew Graveline and first baseman Armani Guzman led the way, both driving in two RBIs. Graveline delivered his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning, and Guzman saw two hits, including a double.

To start the game, WVU went three-up, three down. Yehl took the hill and struck out the first batter he saw. The next pitch, he hit a batter who advanced to second base on a passed ball. He got out of the inning as center fielder Paul Schoenfeld gunned down a runner at second base who misread the shallow popup.

Through three innings, Baylor’s starting pitcher, Ethan Calder, was perfect, not allowing a runner. Yehl worked around two hits in the inning, with two strikeouts, escaping clean.

There was no score ahead of the fourth inning.

Shortstop Matt Ineich led off the fourth inning with a hit for the Mountaineers. In the next at bat, Ineich was caught leaning and picked off. Catcher Gavin Kelly singled down the left field line and tried to stretch it into a double, but was thrown out.

In the fifth inning, designated hitter Sean Smith attacked a fastball for a lead-off single, but a strikeout and an inning-ending double play halted the Mountaineers. In the bottom half, Yehl allowed a leadoff single. A sacrifice bunt put a runner on second base, then a groundout and a strikeout ended the inning.

WVU broke the scoring seal in the sixth inning. Graveline turned on a hanging breaking ball, crushing a 405-foot home run over the left field wall.

The next inning, WVU opened up the game with four runs. Kelly led off with a single, then Schoenfeld moved him over with a sacrifice bunt. Two walks loaded the bases before second baseman Brodie Kresser drove in an RBI with a sacrifice fly. Guzman smacked a double to left field, plating two runs. A passed ball scored Guzman for the final run.

Yehl struck out the side in the bottom half, reaching his 11th strikeout.

Through seven innings, WVU led 5-0.

In the eighth inning, WVU saw one hit from Schoenfeld, but he stayed put at first. In the bottom half, Yehl worked another one-two-three inning with a strikeout.

WVU added some insurance with three runs in the ninth inning. Kresser walked, and Guzman saw a single, putting runners on the corners. Graveline reached on an arid throw to second base, scoring Kresser. Baylor walked in a run, and Schoenfeld hit a sacrifice fly.

Right-hander David Perez closed the game with three strikeouts.

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